Warriors React to Kobe’s Passing

The Golden State Warriors and the basketball world were shocked Sunday morning when news broke of Kobe Bryant’s passing.

The Warriors issued a statement and following message on social media:

Warriors statement on the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna » https://t.co/28sLPiODGS pic.twitter.com/95l0cgleIi — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 26, 2020

Additionally, the Warriors continue to honor Kobe outside of Chase Center with his image on the outdoor LED screen:

When meeting with media Monday after the Dubs' practice, Head Coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green shared their thoughts on the tragedy.

The tragedy affected everyone through the organization. Current and past Dubs took to social media to share their feelings, prayers and memories.

Steph Curry has changed his pics on his Twitter account to honor Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/39GRGXglUL — Joe Salvatore (@radiojoee) January 27, 2020

My heart is broken for Kobe and his family. I’ll never forget the battles but what I really admired was the father he was to his girls. Rest In Peace old friend with your angel Gianna — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) January 26, 2020