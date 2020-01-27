Warriors React to Kobe’s Passing
The Golden State Warriors and the basketball world were shocked Sunday morning when news broke of Kobe Bryant’s passing.
The Warriors issued a statement and following message on social media:
Additionally, the Warriors continue to honor Kobe outside of Chase Center with his image on the outdoor LED screen:
When meeting with media Monday after the Dubs' practice, Head Coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green shared their thoughts on the tragedy.
The tragedy affected everyone through the organization. Current and past Dubs took to social media to share their feelings, prayers and memories.
