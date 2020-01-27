Warriors React to Kobe’s Passing

Posted: Jan 27, 2020

The Golden State Warriors and the basketball world were shocked Sunday morning when news broke of Kobe Bryant’s passing.

The Warriors issued a statement and following message on social media:

Additionally, the Warriors continue to honor Kobe outside of Chase Center with his image on the outdoor LED screen:

When meeting with media Monday after the Dubs' practice, Head Coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green shared their thoughts on the tragedy.

The tragedy affected everyone through the organization. Current and past Dubs took to social media to share their feelings, prayers and memories.




View this post on Instagram

I’ve waited and waited with hope that this bad dream would end and I never had to make this post. Hoping that someone would report that it wasn’t You in that helicopter like they initially thought. I went to sleep on the couch yesterday while they talked about you on TV. I thought I’d wake up and the story would be gone. Only to wake up to more details of you being GONE. Kobe, I thank you for being the person that you were, the big brother that you were. Not only to myself but to many others. You left a legacy that’ll NEVER be forgotten. We lost one of the good guys. I’ll continue to pray for the Bryant family as well as all the other families affected by this horrific tragedy! RIP BEAN #GoneTooSoon

A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on




















