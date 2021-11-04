Warriors Podcast: Larry Smith

On this week's episode Tim Roye cracks open the door to the Warriors Vox Vault to bring you a conversation with former Warrior and Dub Nation fan favorite, "Mr. Mean," Larry Smith!

A second round pick in 1980, Smith played nine seasons for the Warriors and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team in 1981.

Smith talks about what he is currently up to and being back at his alma mater Alcorn State and missing coaching (2:30 - 4:15).

Smith also discusses his journey to the NBA and his time with the Warriors, including a Bernard King story (4:15 - 13:40).

The origin of the Mr. Mean nickname is also told, as well as how much Warriors fans mean to him and what it was like playing with Chris Mullin (13:40 - 17:15). Listen to the full podcast below: