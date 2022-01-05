Warriors Podcast: Klay Thompson

Ahead of his much-anticipated return to the court, Klay Thompson sits down with Tim Roye on this week's podcast! Together they discuss what Thompson has been through, what he has learned since his injuries, and more.

Also, on this first edition of the podcast in 2022 we take a look back at some of those we lost in 2021 who helped shape the game of basketball.

Thompson talks about what he has learned since his injuries and how he has embraced the process. He talks about his first scrimmage back with the team and the aspirations he has for this season. Thompson says he will have friends and family in attendance when he returns, but he doesn’t want to make a big deal out of the game. (1:59 - 7:38)

Thompson discusses the depth of this year's roster and says it reminds him of the 2015 team. He also speaks on his love of the ocean and how it brought “Captain Klay” happiness during tough times. (7:39 - 9:30)

Tim Roye looks back at some basketball legends who passed in 2021 and helped make the game what it is today. (9:45 - 36:25)

