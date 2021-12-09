Warriors Podcast: Anthony Slater

Tim Roye chats with senior writer for The Athletic, Anthony Slater. Together they discuss the Warriors season thus far, Stephen Curry putting together another MVP-caliber season, approaching the 3-point record and more!

Slater talks about how impressive the Warriors’ defense has been this season, as the team leads the league in defensive rating. He also talks about the impact that Klay Thompson could have when he returns. (2:31 - 8:30)

Slater discusses who he views as contenders in the Western Conference and rumors around the league. He also talks about a few teams that could use a boost before the trade deadline. (8:45 - 17:25)

Slater also speaks about the work Stephen Curry puts in during the offseason and how he is playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. He discusses the impact Curry has on defenses when he plays off the ball and the easy baskets it creates for teammates. (17:45 - 21:13)

Listen to the full podcast below: