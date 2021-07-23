Global Warriors: Let the Games Begin

All eyes are set on Tokyo as the Warriors and their respective international teams complete their preparations for the Olympics. Four Dubs are set to represent three nations at the Tokyo summer games — Draymond Green (USA), Steve Kerr (USA), Nico Mannion (Italy) and Mike Brown (Nigeria), with the Olympic tournament slated to tip off on Saturday.

First up: the group round.

All 12 competing teams are divided into three four-team groups, with each team playing a total of three games (one game against each other team in their group). The top two teams, as determined by win-loss record, from each group advance to the knockout round. The two best third-placed teams will advance to the knockout round as well, rounding out the eight teams in the quarterfinals.

A draw will take place to determine the pairings of the four quarterfinal matchups, with measures in place to prevent teams from the same initial group facing off in the initial elimination round.

The competition is played in a knockout format and the draw will produce an Olympic bracket for the road to the gold medal. To be crowned Olympic champion, a team has to play six games, three in the group phase and three through the knockout rounds (quarterfinals, semifinals, medal games), instead of eight as in past tournaments.

The groups for the Tokyo Olympics are set with Team USA, which includes forward Green and coach Kerr, in Group A. Mannion (Italy) and Brown (Nigeria), both in Group B, are guaranteed to go toe-to-toe in the final matchup of group play on Friday, July 30, at 9:40 p.m. (Pacific)

Team USA will not face Italy or Nigeria unless the teams meet at some point in the knockout round, which will remain undecided until pool play concludes and the qualifying teams advance to the knockout stage of Olympic competition.

WARRIORS IN THE TOKYO OLYMPICS Saturday, July 24 9:40 p.m. Italy vs. Germany Sunday, July 25 1:20 a.m. Nigeria vs. Austrailia 5:00 a.m. USA vs. France Tuesday, July 27 6:00 p.m. Nigeria vs. Germany 9:40 p.m. USA vs. Iran Wednesday, July 28 1:20 a.m. Italy vs. Australia Friday, July 30 9:40 p.m. Italy vs. Nigeria Saturday, July 31 5:00 a.m. USA vs. Czech Republic

Olympic basketball is played according to rules set forth by FIBA and not the NBA, therefore there will be a number of small differences seen in Olympic game play than what Dub Nation is accustomed to when watching the Warriors in action.

Olympic quarters will be shortened to ten minutes, a player fouls out on their fifth foul, and each team will have five timeouts, which can only be called by coaches. Furthermore, the game clock only stops in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and each overtime period.

There will be no jump balls, but tie-ups decided by alternating possession. Unlike NBA play, goaltending is allowed in Olympic play, with offense players able to touch the ball when it is on the rim or within the hoop. Lastly, only five seconds will be permitted for foul shots.

Following a stunning 90-87 win over Team USA and a 2-1 finish in some recent Olympic tune-up exhibitions in Las Vegas, (Mike) Brown stated he has high expectations as he leads Team Nigeria in Tokyo. Team Nigeria's 12-man Olympic roster features eight active NBA players: Precious Achiuwa (Miami Heat), Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings), Jordan Nwora (Milwaukee Bucks), Jahlil Okafor (Detroit Pistons), Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves), KZ Okpala (Heat), Miye Oni (Utah Jazz) and Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (Heat).

During the Olympic tune-ups, Green averaged 6.3 points, 13 assists, eight blocks and four steals in 21.5 minutes per game. Mannion averaged 17.7 points and four assists per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc for the Italian national team as they recently won their Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

While Mannion has international experience as a member of the Italian national team at the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualification, this is his first appearance at the Olympics. Green made his Olympic debut in 2016, earning a gold medal with Team USA while averaging 1.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Stay up-to-date on the Warriors as Olympic hoops tip off this weekend in Tokyo.