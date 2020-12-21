An Inside Look at the 2020 Version of Warriors Media Day

The Warriors begin the NBA season on December 22 with an Opening Night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets and like many things this year, this NBA season will be unlike any before. With that being said the Dubs also took a different approach to their media day, adjusting protocols to capture content both safely and creatively while prioritizing the health and safety of all players and staff.

Take an inside look at the team’s 2020 version of media day, dubbed this year as Warriors Content Day:

Guard Damion Lee tipped off Warriors Content Day by showcasing his handles in front of the green screen.

New Dub Kent Bazemore shared his appreciation for Dub Nation and emphasized the importance of staying safe during this time.

In anticipation of his NBA debut, Dubs rookie James Wiseman took to the Chase Center court to demonstrate his aptitude above the rim.

coming to a court and screen near you @BigTicket_JW || #GSWMediaDay pic.twitter.com/AZH9uIGlCj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2020

Center Marquese Chriss shared that he was, “looking forward to a great season” and hoping to “put on a show” for Dub Nation.

Stephen Curry continued day two of Warriors Content Day with a candid check-in, sharing his excitement for the upcoming season.

.@StephenCurry30's checking in to tip off day TWO of #GSWMediaDay pic.twitter.com/9Tk58x4gzV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 19, 2020

Second-year guard Jordan Poole showcased his unique set of skills inspired by the infamous water bottle flip challenge.

The fun continued as veteran Dub Draymond Green dribbled on set.

The Dubs concluded Warriors Content Day with a series of portraits featuring each member of the squad, highlighting both new and familiar faces.

Though the Warriors took a different approach to their media day this year, there was no lack of fun and excitement as the team looks ahead to the start of the 2020-21 season.