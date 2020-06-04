Warriors Advocate for Racial Justice and Reform
The Team Expresses Their Thoughts on Race Relations and the Importance of Reform
In an effort to constitute a more just and equitable society, the Warriors organization, including its players and coaches, are using their platforms to speak out on racial injustice and the need for imperative solutions.
On Wednesday, Dubs forward Juan Toscano-Anderson organized Walking in Unity, a peaceful walk around Lake Merritt in Oakland. Teammates Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Damion Lee joined in solidarity.
The Dubs have taken to social media to voice their views on the current racial divide, and provide encouragement for fans as well.
The Warriors made their stance known on Saturday when a statement was released in support of the Black community.
