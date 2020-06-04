Warriors Advocate for Racial Justice and Reform

In an effort to constitute a more just and equitable society, the Warriors organization, including its players and coaches, are using their platforms to speak out on racial injustice and the need for imperative solutions.

On Wednesday, Dubs forward Juan Toscano-Anderson organized Walking in Unity, a peaceful walk around Lake Merritt in Oakland. Teammates Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Damion Lee joined in solidarity.

"Say her name."@juanonjuan10 leads his Walking in Unity event in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/7l0EjSwOt5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



The Dubs have taken to social media to voice their views on the current racial divide, and provide encouragement for fans as well.

learned to work together to promote a better future, even when such a possibility seems bleak. By actively acknowledging & protesting the racism that has long defined our nation's history, the younger generation is providing the hope that we all need. Listen to them. — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 2, 2020

NBCA establishes committee on racial injustice and reform https://t.co/84qfq5ShiJ — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 1, 2020

What do people fear about speaking up about this situation right now?! Nothing is wrong with being uncomfortable! It means you breaking out of a shell and growing! We been uncomfortable our whole life!!!!! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) May 29, 2020

The Warriors made their stance known on Saturday when a statement was released in support of the Black community.