Global Warriors: Road Through Olympic Competition is Set

The dust has settled following FIBA’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, and it is now official: rookie guard Nico Mannion and Team Italy have punched their ticket to Tokyo and will compete for Olympic medals.

Huge congrats to Nico Mannion, who led @Italbasket with 24 points in the finals of @FIBA qualifying tourney play today. pic.twitter.com/oaw5wYN3XX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 4, 2021

Mannion’s average of 17.7 points per game were second highest on his squad, while leading the Italian team with 4.0 assists. He capped off the tournament with a 17-point performance, including a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line, in the finals of the Belgrade, Serbia qualifying tournament.

Unfortunately, fellow Warriors Andrew Wiggins and Mychal Mulder on Team Canada will not advance to the Olympics after falling to the Czech Republic in a semi-finals overtime thriller in a separate tournament in Victoria, Canada. But effort was put on full display as Wiggins led Canada with 27 points through the final contest to go with eight rebounds and three steals. His clutch 3-pointer tied the game with 10.7 left and sent the game into the extra frame.

Now with the Olympic Qualifying Tournaments done and winners crowned, the groups for the Tokyo Olympics are set as well. It is guaranteed that there will be at least one matchup between fellow Warriors in the pool stage.

With Italy’s win, they have advanced into Group B. This sets up a showdown between coach and player as Mannion and Italy will face Team Nigeria which is led by Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown. That matchup is slated for the last round of group play on Jul. 30 at 9:40 p.m.

Team USA, which includes Warrior forward Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr, are in Group A.

WARRIORS IN THE TOKYO OLYMPICS Saturday, July 24 9:40 p.m. Italy vs. Germany Sunday, July 25 1:20 a.m. Nigeria vs. Austrailia 5:00 a.m. USA vs. France Tuesday, July 27 6:00 p.m. Nigeria vs. Germany 9:40 p.m. USA vs. Iran Wednesday, July 28 1:20 a.m. Italy vs. Australia Friday, July 30 9:40 p.m. Italy vs. Nigeria Saturday, July 31 5:00 a.m. USA vs. Czech Republic

While Green and Kerr will not face off against Mannion and Brown in the group rounds, there lies the possibility that all meet in the tournament bracket. However, that will remain undecided until pool play concludes and the qualifying teams advance to the knockout stage of the Olympic competition.

Until then, set your alarm for these games, as some late night and early morning Olympic hoops begin later this month.