Warriors Community Foundation Launches Auction to Help West Oakland Resident Keep his ‘Warriors House’

Lloyd Canamore’s West Oakland home is a legendary landmark for Warriors fans everywhere. Decorated top to bottom, inside and out, in blue and gold, Canamore’s passion for the Dubs started when he was a small child, encouraged by his mother who turned their family house into an expression of their loyalty for the Bay’s Team. Following the tragic passing of his mother last year, Lloyd is now in danger of losing the West Oakland home that has been in his family for 50 years, The Warriors House.

A longtime neighbor started a GoFundMe on Lloyd’s behalf with the goal of raising the $350,000 necessary for Canamore to keep his home. The generosity of Dub Nation and the greater community has resulted in more than $254,000 being raised as of this publishing, and now the Warriors are coming through with an auction to support the cause.

Fans can now bid on a prize package including lunch for four with Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr and autographed items, including jerseys, sneakers and a basketball. Bidding opened at $100 and the auction will remain open until next Friday, July 24, at 4 p.m., with all proceeds from the auction going toward Canamore keeping his ‘Warriors house.’

More than just a longtime family home decked out in blue and gold, the Warriors House is a staple in the community. Canamore, who decades ago walked the aisles of the Oakland Arena selling hot dogs at Warriors games, appeared in a music video filmed at his home in 2018 by the hip-hop artist Bizzle. The song was an ode to the Warriors, and also prominently featured in that video was two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry.

Momentum toward saving Canamore’s home really picked up after the Warriors guard recently posted to his Instagram Story about the GoFundMe account to keep Canamore in Oakland, and now the fundraiser has reached over two-thirds of is goal. There is still a ways to go, but progress is being made and the Warriors All-Star Package Auction will certainly assist those efforts.

For more on Canamore’s fight to keep his home, read this story from the San Francisco Chronicle.