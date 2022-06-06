Warriors Advocate For Gun Violence Awareness

The Warriors and Celtics shared a united message to "End Gun Violence" ahead of Sunday’s Game 2 showdown at Chase Center, with both teams sporting orange shirts during pregame warmups as part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness regarding gun reform.

Dubs coach Steve Kerr and Celtics coach Ime Udoka wore the statement shirts to their respective press conferences, with the coaches each emphasizing the importance of addressing this critical topic.

“We feel very strongly as a league that it's time for people to take notice and to take part in what should be a nationwide effort to limit the gun violence that's out there," Kerr stated.

In the wake of a mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, where both shooters used AR-15-style weapons, Kerr reiterated the importance of voting for elected leaders who support legislation around gun reform.

“There are things we can do that would not violate people's Second Amendment rights, but would save lives…If you feel strongly about saving lives and possibly even someone in your own family, get out and vote. That's the only way to convince the people we need to convince, to start implementing gun safety regulation prevention laws, things that we can do to help.”

Printed on the back of the shirts were a list of social media accounts where fans could learn about a number of advocacy organizations focused on gun reform and legislation including Brady: United Against Gun Violence, Giffords Courage, Live Free, Everytown for Gun Safety and March for Our Lives. Throughout the evening, the ‘End Gun Violence’ message and advocacy organizations were on display on videoboards throughout Chase Center, including the scoreboard inside the arena and at Thrive City on the largest outdoor videoboard in San Francisco.

"The idea behind wearing the shirts for both teams is to make people aware that they can contribute to different gun safety, gun violence prevention groups,” Coach Kerr emphasized.

It is always bigger than basketball, as the Warriors continue to spread awareness and advocate for reform in the fight to end gun violence.