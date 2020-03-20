Warriors and Chase Center FAQ During these Unprecedented Times

Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 have, among other things, brought the 2019-20 NBA season to a sudden halt, causing Chase Center and the Warriors, along with everyone, to make changes during this time. As we navigate this unprecedented situation together, here are some answers to some common inquiries the Warriors and Chase Center have received in the midst of these uncertain times.

Are the Warriors still practicing?

The practice facility is currently closed in order to fall in line with California’s shelter in place order. The organization and support staff are encouraging all players to maintain health and wellness practices, including social distancing from home.

Without games, what events are happening at Chase Center right now?

There are currently no events taking place at Chase Center right now. The health and safety of our fans, staff and players has always been, and always will be, our top priority. Additionally, in accordance with the City of San Francisco, all nonessential gatherings of any size are currently prohibited.

What if fans have previously purchased tickets to a Warriors game?

Due to current circumstances, we ask for your patience and support as we work with the NBA to determine how the remainder of the season will be handled. Should ticketed games be rescheduled, tickets will be valid for the new dates. Should any games be cancelled, ticket holders will be credited in accordance with the price of each game lost. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely to determine next steps for future games and events. All ticket holders will be notified via email when updates to their ticketed game(s) are made. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact 1-888-GSW-HOOP (Press 1).

What if fans have tickets to previously scheduled concerts at Chase Center?

Chase Center is currently in touch with promoters for shows previously scheduled in March and April. For the health and safety of attendees, a number of shows have been postponed with new show dates announced at a later time. Please note that original tickets are valid for the new date and inquiries about refunds should be done through original point of purchase. View additional event details.

Is the Warriors Shop at Thrive City still open?

Safety is our top priority. During this time we are closing our Warriors Shop physical locations, however online orders are still available.

What are Warriors employees doing at this time?

Warriors employees have been asked to work from home indefinitely during this time.

How will Chase Center’s part-time staff be affected by this change?

In an effort to assist those impacted by this unforeseen change, Warriors ownership, players and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million via the Warriors Community Foundation to assist the more than 1,000 part-time staff who work at Chase Center.

When will games resume?

Like you, we are hopeful that Warriors basketball will return soon. Though the return of NBA play has not yet been determined, we ask for your patience and support as we work with the league to determine when games will start up again while ensuring the health and safety of our fans, players, team and arena personnel, media members, and the general public.

What are the players doing right now?

Warriors players have been asked to remain at home and follow proper health practices, including the same hand-washing and social distancing guidelines that are recommended for the general public.