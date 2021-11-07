A Look Back at Stephen Curry’s Then NBA Record 13 3-Pointer Night on Nov. 7, 2016

Stephen Curry was coming off of his second straight MVP season and nine months earlier he had tied the NBA record of 12 made 3-pointers in a game, and did so in about the most dramatic fashion possible. But he didn’t get off to a blistering start to the 2016-17 season, and an 0-for-10 effort on 3-pointers in Los Angeles on Nov. 4 against the Lakers ended his NBA record streak of 157 consecutive games with a made 3-pointer.

To say, Curry had a bounceback game in his next outing would be an understatement to say the least, as he exploded for 46 points and set what was an NBA record at the time with 13 made 3-pointers in a 116-106 win over the Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

“It’s a pretty cool record to have,” Curry said after the game. “I know it probably won’t last too long, but to have a three point record that’s something that’s pretty special that you can have in your back pocket.”

After previously sharing the NBA’s single-game record of 12 made 3-pointers with Kobe Bryant and Donyell Marshall, Curry took sole possession of the record when he knocked down No. 13 with 2:24 left in the fourth quarter.

“The last two were pretty special,” Curry said. “The flow of the game was kind of close and I think I made one or two tough ones. The last one was more of the heat check to see if it’d go in. Thankfully it did.”

Curry wound up connecting on 13 of his 17 3-point attempts in the game, and the record breaker was his third trey in a span of 71 seconds. Amazingly enough, it was the second time in the game that he knocked down three 3-pointers in that time - he also did so in the second quarter.

"That was quite a show," Head Coach Steve Kerr said. "Not at all surprising with the way Steph bounces back from bad nights. He's done it throughout his career where he comes right back off of a bad night and lights it up. It didn't surprise me."

Nearly two years later, Curry's fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, would break the record, connecting on 14 3-pointers in a 149-124 Warriors win in Chicago on Oct. 29, 2018.