Warriors Classics: Where and When to Watch

Though the Warriors' 2019-20 NBA season is over, Dub Nation can still relive memorable moments in Warriors history. Tune-in to a series of re-aired classic Warriors games to look back on some great games in franchise history.

Monday, July 6 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

GSW vs. NOP - May 8, 2018 | Dubs Advance to Western Conference Finals



With a 113-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Dubs advance to the 2018 Western Conference Finals. Stephen Curry recorded 28 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds, going 10-for-16 in 37 minutes of play, while Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson added 24 and 23 points, respectively.

Tuesday, July 7 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

GSW at HOU - May 14, 2018 | Dubs Open Western Conference Finals with a Win



The Warriors opened Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on the road, earning a 119-106 victory over the Houston Rockets. Kevin Durant led the Dubs to victory with 37 points in 40 minutes of play.

Wednesday, July 8 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

GSW vs. HOU - May 20, 2018 | Dubs Take Lead in Best-of-Seven Series



The Warriors earned a 126-85 victory over the Houston Rockets, with the 41-point victory marking the largest in franchise history during the postseason. Stephen Curry tallied 18 of his 35 points in the third quarter, going 7-for-7 in that frame. Kevin Durant recorded 25 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Draymond Green grabbed 17 rebounds along with 10 points and six assists.

Thursday, July 9 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

GSW vs. HOU - May 26, 2018 | Warriors Fend Off Rockets



The Warriors rallied from a 17-point deficit to fend off the Houston Rockets in a 115-86 win, forcing a decisive Game 7 in the Western Conference Finals. The Splash Brothers led the victorious feat, with Klay Thompson recording a team-high 35 and nine three-pointers and Stephen Curry adding 29 points and five treys.

Friday, July 10 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

GSW at HOU- May 28, 2018 | Warriors Advance to Fourth Straight NBA Finals



After being down by 10 at halftime, the Warriors rallied in the second half to earn a 101-92 victory in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, advancing to the NBA Finals for the fourth-straight year. Kevin Durant recorded 34 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Stephen Curry posted 27 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in the feat.

Saturday, July 11 | 2 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

GSW vs CLE - May 31, 2018 | Warriors Win Game 1 of 2018 NBA Finals



A Cavs miscue late in the fourth quarter forced Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals into overtime, and the Warriors took advantage in the extra period and picked up a 124-114 win. Stephen Curry led with a team-high 29 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Saturday, July 11 | 4:30 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

GSW vs CLE - June 3, 2018 | Curry Sets NBA Finals 3-Pointers Record



Stephen Curry recorded 33 points including a NBA-record nine treys in the Warriors’ 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The two-time MVP shot 11-of-26 from the field and went 9-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Saturday, July 11 | 7 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

GSW at CLE - June 6, 2018 | Dubs Move Within One Win of NBA Title



Moving within a victory of a sweep, the Dubs outscored the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Kevin Durant capped off a 43-point night by draining a 33-footer, just a few feet from where he made one in Game 3 of the previous year.

Saturday, July 11 | 9 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

GSW at CLE - June 8, 2018 | Warriors Win Back-to-Back Championships



Stephen Curry scored 37 points and Kevin Durant added a triple-double and another NBA Finals MVP trophy as the Warriors won their second straight title with a 108-85 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers to complete a sweep.