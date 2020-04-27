Warriors Classics: Where and When to Watch

Just because the 2019-20 NBA season is on hold doesn’t mean you have to be without Warriors basketball. Tune-in to a series of re-aired classic Warriors games to relive memorable matchups in franchise history, including key games that began the “We Believe” era on the Warriors Facebook page every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Sunday, April 26 | 6 a.m. | NBA TV

GSW vs. SAC - January 23, 2015 | Klay Thompson’s 37-Point Quarter



“As many spectacular things as Michael (Jordan) did, which he did nightly, I never saw him do that,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said following Klay Thompson’s 37-point quarter effort that resulted in a 126-101 Warriors win over the Sacramento Kings. Thompson went 13-for-13 in the third frame including 9-for-9 from three-point range, finishing the night with a then career-high 52 points.

Sunday, April 26 | 8 p.m. | NBA TV

2015 NBA Finals: Game 6 - June 16, 2015 | Warriors Win First NBA Championship in 40 years



The night we were all waiting for. The Warriors used a barrage of three-pointers in the final quarter to put away the Cavaliers in Game 6 of the 2015 NBA Finals, ending the Warriors’ 40-year NBA championship drought and earning the 2015 NBA Championship title.

Sunday, April 26 | 11 p.m. | NBA TV

2015 Golden State Warriors: Strength in Numbers



Go behind the scenes and relive the Warriors 2014-15 championship run from the first day of training camp through the thrilling six games of the 2015 NBA Finals.

Monday, April 27 | 12:30 a.m. | NBA TV

2015 NBA Final: Game 1 vs. CLE - June 4, 2015 | NBA Finals Return to Bay Area



The Warriors’ 40-year NBA Finals drought came to an end on June 4, 2015, when the Dubs hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of what would turn out to be four straight NBA Finals matchups between the two clubs. And what a return it was, as Game 1 of the NBA Finals earned instant classic status with the Warriors earning a 108-100 win in overtime.

Monday, April 27 | 5 p.m | NBA TV

GSW vs. IND - December 5, 2016 | Thompson Posts Career-High 60 Points



Klay Thompson dribbled only 11 times but still recorded a career-high 60 points in 29 minutes of play, resulting in a 142-106 Warriors win over the Indiana Pacers, marking the highest franchise scoring output in over 42 years.

Monday, April 27 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at SEA - March 17, 2007 | Baron Davis Drains Game-Winner



With just 2.3 seconds left in regulation, Baron Davis drained a game-winning jumper, yielding a 99-98 Warriors win over the Seattle SuperSonics on March 17, 2007. Davis’ clutch play capped the guard’s 19-point performance, and the victory moved the Warriors one-half game ahead of the Clippers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

Tuesday, April 28 | 11 a.m and 10 p.m.| NBA TV

GSW vs. OKC - February 27, 2016 | 30 From Beyond 30



Steph gonna Steph. In an overtime battle, Stephen Curry drained a three-pointer from well beyond 30 feet with 0.6 seconds left, giving the Dubs a 121-118 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Curry finished the night with 46 points, with his winning shot marking his 12th trey of the night.

Wednesday, April 29 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. PHX - March 29, 2007 | Jason Richardson Sets Franchise 3-Pointer Record



The Dubs had a strong offensive outing from the start, using a 45-point first quarter to propel them to a 124-119 victory over a Phoenix Suns that finished with 61 wins that season. Jason Richardson scored a game-high 36 points in the victory, hitting a then-franchise record of eight 3-pointers to improve the Dubs to 34-39 on the season.

Friday, May 1 | 7 p.m | Warriors Facebook

GSW at POR - April 18, 2007 | Warriors Clinch First Playoff Berth in 13 Years



It came down to the last game of the season, but the Warriors ended a 13-year playoff drought and secured the West’s eighth and final postseason spot. The 120-98 win in Portland was the ninth win in the last 10 games of the season, and it put the Warriors at 42-40, marking their first winning season since 1993-94. "To all our fans back home, the curse is over,” Baron Davis said following his regular season ending triple-double (12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists). “Now we can come in and play the underdog in the playoffs.”

Saturday, May 2 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

2007 NBA Playoffs: Game 1 at DAL - April 22, 2007 | Warriors Win on the Road



Making their first postseason appearance since 1994, the Warriors’ small-ball lineup secured a 97-85 Game 1 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Baron Davis led the Dubs with a team-high 33 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, scoring 19 of his 33 points in the third frame