Warriors Classics: Where and When to Watch

Just because the 2019-20 NBA season is on hold doesn’t mean you have to be without Warriors basketball. Tune-in to a series of re-aired classic Warriors games to relive some critical games in franchise history. Additionally this week, reflect on some key games that began the “We Believe” era as select games from the 2006-07 season are shown on Facebook.

Tuesday, April 21 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area / MyTeams App

Dubs Dish to a Franchise Record 47 Assists



The Warriors put up 80 points in the first half and had assists on 47 of their 53 made shots in a 149-106 win over the Lakers on Nov. 23, 2016, at Oracle Arena. Stephen Curry recorded a team-high 31 points and nine assists, shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 7-for-12 from beyond the arc, while Draymond Green handed out 11 assists in the Warriors’ most lopsided victory over the Lakers in team history.

Wednesday, April 22 | 9 a.m. | NBA TV

Dubs Advance to Second Round in 2013



The Warriors eliminated the Denver Nuggets in a 92-88 Game 6 victory, advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2007 "We Believe" team. This time, the Warriors were led by Stephen Curry who tallied a team-high 22 points and eight assists.

Wednesday, April 22 | 1 p.m. | NBA TV

2015 NBA Playoffs: Curry’s Wild Shot Leads Warriors to Overtime Win in New Orleans



In the final seconds of regulation of Game 3 of the first round playoff series, Stephen Curry sank a three-pointer to push the Warriors into overtime. Though the game remained close through the extra frame, the Dubs came out on top with a 123-119 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Wednesday, April 22 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

Monta Ellis Beats the Buzzer vs. Nets



The Warriors used a 17-5 run to rally from a double-digit deficit in the final minutes, and Monta Ellis capped the comeback with a buzzer-beating, game-winning jumper in a 110-109 Warriors win over the New Jersey Nets on Jan. 24, 2007.

Wednesday, April 22 | 8 p.m. | NBA TV

2007 NBA Playoffs: Warriors Command 3-1 Series Lead Over Dallas



With a 33-point performance from Baron Davis, the Dubs rallied from behind to earn a 103-99 Game 4 victory over the Mavericks, taking the 3-1 series lead against top seeded Mavericks in the best-of-seven series.

Thursday, April 23 | 5 p.m. | NBA TV

2007 NBA Playoffs: Warriors Complete Historic Upset Over Top Seeded Mavericks



The Warriors pulled off one of the greatest upsets in NBA history as the No. 8 seeded Dubs earned a 111-86 Game 6 victory over the No. 1 seeded Mavericks. The victorious effort included a 20-point performance by Baron Davis and a then-franchise playoff-record of seven three-pointers made by Stephen Jackson, as the Warriors secured the series 4-2.

Thursday, April 23 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

Kevin Durant Leads in Overtime Win Against Lakers



Kevin Durant’s tie-breaking jumper in overtime was part of a 4-for-4 performance in the extra period that lifted the Warriors to a 116-114 victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles. "That was for Kobe Night," Durant said following the game, which was the setting for the Lakers retiring Kobe Bryant’s Nos. 8 and 24.

Thursday, April 23 | 9 p.m. | NBA TV

2014 NBA Playoffs; Warriors Survive with Game 6 Victory Over Clippers



Facing elimination, Stephen Curry recorded a team-high 24 points and dished out nine assists and the Warriors extended their season with a 100-99 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Friday, April 24 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

Warriors Win Overtime Thriller with Grizzlies



Though Memphis’ Mike Miller put on a shooting display from beyond the arc, it was not enough to overcome the gritty Warriors who edged out the Grizzlies 118-115 in an overtime duel on Feb. 21, 2007. Stephen Jackson led the Dubs in scoring with 26 points, Jason Richardson made his return from a 22-game absence with 19 points and Monta Ellis came through in overtime, scoring nine of his 22 points in the extra frame.

Saturday, April 25 | 5:30 a.m. | NBA TV

Stephen Curry Brings the Heat in Miami



Faced against a Miami team led by trio LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, Stephen Curry hit eight threes and totaled 36 points, 12 assists and four steals to beat the Heat 123-114 in Miami.

Saturday, April 25 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

Dubs Beat No. 1 Team in East to Begin 16-5 Season-Ending Run



"It's good to have Baron and Jackson back. They are my two best defenders, so having them on the floor working together is a delight to see,” former Warriors coach Don Nelson shared as Baron Davis and Stephen Jackson made their respective returns from injury in the 111-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Jason Richardson scored a team-high 29 points in the feat, tipping off a 16-5 season-ending run that resulted in the team’s first playoff berth in 13 years.