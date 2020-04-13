Warriors Classics: Where and When to Watch
Relive Some of the Top Moments in Franchise History in This Week’s Broadcasts of Classic Warriors Games
Just because the 2019-20 NBA season is on hold doesn’t mean you have to be without Warriors basketball. Tune-in to a series of re-aired classic Warriors games to relive some of the greatest moments in franchise history.
Monday, April 13 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area / MyTeams App
2017 NBA Finals: Game 1; Warriors Win 2017 NBA Finals Opener
Kevin Durant’s 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists lifted the Warriors past the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.
About the Game | Podcast: Warriors Sound Flashback
Tuesday, April 14 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area / MyTeams App
2017 NBA Finals: Game 2; Dubs Duel for Game 2 Victory
The Dubs’ high-scoring affair was led by Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry who combined for 65 points. In the spectacular shootout, Durant recorded 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and five blocks while Curry tallied his first postseason triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Though LeBron James responded with a triple-double of his own, it was not enough to overcome the Dubs, who ultimately earned a 132-113 Game 2 victory.
About the Game
Wednesday, April 15 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area / MyTeams App
2017 NBA Finals: Game 3; 3-0 Warriors Remain Undefeated in Postseason Play
The Warriors’ 11-0 run in the final frame resulted in a 118-113 Game 3 victory over the Cavaliers and moved the Dubs within one win of another NBA title. Kevin Durant’s dagger three over LeBron James with 45.3 seconds left forged a lead the Dubs would never relinquish as they commanded the championship series 3-0.
Thursday, April 16 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area
2017 NBA Finals: Game 5; Warriors Clinch Second NBA Title in Three Years
The Finals returned to Bay Area for Game 5 where the Warriors clinched a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers and became the 2017 NBA Champions, claiming their second NBA title in three years. With an incredible postseason perfomance, Kevin Durant was presented with the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Trophy, averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
Best of 2017 Finals
