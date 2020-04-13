Warriors Classics: Where and When to Watch

Just because the 2019-20 NBA season is on hold doesn’t mean you have to be without Warriors basketball. Tune-in to a series of re-aired classic Warriors games to relive some of the greatest moments in franchise history.

2017 NBA Finals: Game 1; Warriors Win 2017 NBA Finals Opener



Kevin Durant’s 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists lifted the Warriors past the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

2017 NBA Finals: Game 2; Dubs Duel for Game 2 Victory



The Dubs’ high-scoring affair was led by Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry who combined for 65 points. In the spectacular shootout, Durant recorded 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and five blocks while Curry tallied his first postseason triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Though LeBron James responded with a triple-double of his own, it was not enough to overcome the Dubs, who ultimately earned a 132-113 Game 2 victory.

2017 NBA Finals: Game 3; 3-0 Warriors Remain Undefeated in Postseason Play



The Warriors’ 11-0 run in the final frame resulted in a 118-113 Game 3 victory over the Cavaliers and moved the Dubs within one win of another NBA title. Kevin Durant’s dagger three over LeBron James with 45.3 seconds left forged a lead the Dubs would never relinquish as they commanded the championship series 3-0.



2017 NBA Finals: Game 5; Warriors Clinch Second NBA Title in Three Years



The Finals returned to Bay Area for Game 5 where the Warriors clinched a 129-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers and became the 2017 NBA Champions, claiming their second NBA title in three years. With an incredible postseason perfomance, Kevin Durant was presented with the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Trophy, averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

