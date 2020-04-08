Warriors Classics: Where and When to Watch
Relive Some of the Top Moments in Franchise History in This Week’s Broadcasts of Classic Warriors Games
Just because the 2019-20 NBA season is on hold doesn’t mean you have to be without Warriors basketball. Tune-in to a series of re-aired classic Warriors games to relive some of the greatest moments in franchise history.
Tuesday, April 7 | 2 p.m. | NBA TV
2018 NBA Finals: Game 3; Warriors Take 3-0 NBA Finals Lead
Moving within a victory of a sweep, the Dubs outscored the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Kevin Durant capped off a 43-point night by draining a 33-footer, just a few feet from where he made one in Game 3 of the previous year.
Tuesday, April 7 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area / MyTeams App
2015 NBA Finals: Game 4; Warriors Win to Split Finals Series
The Warriors’ strategic “small ball” lineup change paid big dividends in Game 4 of the 2015 NBA Finals as the Dubs earned a 103-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, evening the series 2-2.
About the Game | Podcast: Warriors Sound Flashback
Wednesday, April 8 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area/ MyTeams App
2015 NBA Finals: Game 5; Warriors Outlast Cavs in Finals Feat
"We didn't let the moment slip," Stephen Curry said following the Warriors’
104-91 Game 5 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the Dubs gained the series lead in their first NBA Finals appearance since 1975.
Podcast: Warriors Sound Flashback
Thursday, April 9 | 2 p.m. | NBA TV
Warriors vs. Thunder - 2/27/16; 30 From (Beyond) 30
Steph gonna Steph. In an overtime battle, Stephen Curry drained a three-pointer from well beyond 30 feet with 0.6 seconds left, giving the Dubs a 121-118 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Curry finished the night with 46 points, with his winning shot marking his 12th trey of the night.
Curry's Game Winner | Watch More
Friday, April 10 | 12 p.m. | NBA TV
Warriors vs. Mavericks - 2/4/15; Curry Records 51-Point Performance
After an early 22-point deficit, the Warriors staged a comeback boosted by Stephen Curry’s 51-point performance in a 128-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks.
Friday, April 10 | 2 p.m. and 7:30 pm. | NBA TV
2016 Western Conference Finals: Warriors vs. Thunder - 5/28/16; Warriors Comeback To Force Game 7
"Steph told me before I went out in the fourth, `This is your time. You know, put on a show out there and have fun.' I took those words to heart,” Klay Thompson shared following his incredible 41-point performance, which included a playoff-record 11 three-pointers in the Warriors’ 108-101 comeback win over Oklahoma City, forcing Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.
Saturday, April 11 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area / MyTeams App
2015 NBA Finals: Game 6; Warriors Win First NBA Championship in 40 years
The night we were all waiting for. The Warriors used a barrage of three-pointers in the final quarter to put away the Cavaliers in Game 6 of the 2015 NBA Finals, ending the Warriors’ 40-year NBA championship drought and earning the 2015 NBA Championship title.
Monday, April 13 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area/ MyTeams App
2017 NBA Finals: Game 1; Warriors Win 2017 NBA Finals Opener
Kevin Durant’s 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists lifted the Warriors past the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.
Best of 2017 Finals
