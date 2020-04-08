Warriors Classics: Where and When to Watch

Just because the 2019-20 NBA season is on hold doesn’t mean you have to be without Warriors basketball. Tune-in to a series of re-aired classic Warriors games to relive some of the greatest moments in franchise history.

Tuesday, April 7 | 2 p.m. | NBA TV

2018 NBA Finals: Game 3; Warriors Take 3-0 NBA Finals Lead



Moving within a victory of a sweep, the Dubs outscored the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Kevin Durant capped off a 43-point night by draining a 33-footer, just a few feet from where he made one in Game 3 of the previous year.



Tuesday, April 7 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area / MyTeams App

2015 NBA Finals: Game 4; Warriors Win to Split Finals Series



The Warriors’ strategic “small ball” lineup change paid big dividends in Game 4 of the 2015 NBA Finals as the Dubs earned a 103-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, evening the series 2-2.

Wednesday, April 8 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area/ MyTeams App

2015 NBA Finals: Game 5; Warriors Outlast Cavs in Finals Feat



"We didn't let the moment slip," Stephen Curry said following the Warriors’ 104-91 Game 5 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the Dubs gained the series lead in their first NBA Finals appearance since 1975.

Thursday, April 9 | 2 p.m. | NBA TV

Warriors vs. Thunder - 2/27/16; 30 From (Beyond) 30



Steph gonna Steph. In an overtime battle, Stephen Curry drained a three-pointer from well beyond 30 feet with 0.6 seconds left, giving the Dubs a 121-118 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Curry finished the night with 46 points, with his winning shot marking his 12th trey of the night.

Friday, April 10 | 12 p.m. | NBA TV

Warriors vs. Mavericks - 2/4/15; Curry Records 51-Point Performance



After an early 22-point deficit, the Warriors staged a comeback boosted by Stephen Curry’s 51-point performance in a 128-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Friday, April 10 | 2 p.m. and 7:30 pm. | NBA TV

2016 Western Conference Finals: Warriors vs. Thunder - 5/28/16; Warriors Comeback To Force Game 7



"Steph told me before I went out in the fourth, `This is your time. You know, put on a show out there and have fun.' I took those words to heart,” Klay Thompson shared following his incredible 41-point performance, which included a playoff-record 11 three-pointers in the Warriors’ 108-101 comeback win over Oklahoma City, forcing Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Saturday, April 11 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area / MyTeams App

2015 NBA Finals: Game 6; Warriors Win First NBA Championship in 40 years



The night we were all waiting for. The Warriors used a barrage of three-pointers in the final quarter to put away the Cavaliers in Game 6 of the 2015 NBA Finals, ending the Warriors’ 40-year NBA championship drought and earning the 2015 NBA Championship title.



Monday, April 13 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area/ MyTeams App

2017 NBA Finals: Game 1; Warriors Win 2017 NBA Finals Opener



Kevin Durant’s 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists lifted the Warriors past the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

