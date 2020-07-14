Warriors Classics: Where and When to Watch
Relive Memorable Moments in Warriors History with This Week’s Broadcasts of Classic Warriors Games
Though the Warriors' 2019-20 NBA season is over, Dub Nation can still relive memorable moments in Warriors history. Tune-in to this week’s series of re-aired classic Warriors games to look back on great games in franchise history.
Monday, July 13 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area
GSW vs. NOP - Nov. 7, 2016 | Curry Sinks Thirteen Treys in Warriors Win
Stephen Curry led the Dubs to a 116-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans with thirteen three-pointers on the way to 46 points, five rebounds and five assists. “That was quite a show. Not at all surprising the way Steph bounces back,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said of the guard’s impeccable performance.
Tuesday, July 14 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area
GSW at MIA - Dec. 12, 2012 | Green Makes Game-Winner Over Defending Champs
If there was ever a specific turning point in franchise history that indicated the Warriors would reel off three titles in four seasons and five straight trips to the NBA Finals, this 97-95 Warriors win against the Miami Heat would be it. The Dubs played the stacked Heat team close throughout and with 0.9 seconds left, Draymond Green converted the game-winning layup to secure a Dubs’ victory, marking a signature moment in the franchise’s history.
Wednesday, July 15 | 8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area
GSW vs. DAL - Dec 11, 2013 | Dubs Rally to Earn Victory in Final Frame
The Warriors rallied from an 18-point deficit to outscore the Dallas Mavericks 95-93. Stephen Curry’s pull-up jumper in the final seconds of regulation sealed the Warriors’ win, with the Splash Brother tallying 16 of his 33 points in the final frame.
