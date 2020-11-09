Warriors Help Champion Local COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Since March, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed particular challenges for all, especially for those in underserved communities. Understanding their own unique access to resources and ability to collaborate with local communities, the Warriors took immediate action to support students, families, and frontline workers across the Bay Area, announcing their COVID-19 Impact Strategy.

“Our COVID-19 Impact Strategy allows us to listen to the needs of Bay Area residents and respond with immediate support, while proactively collaborating with our civic, nonprofit, and corporate partners to design effective solutions moving forward,” Warriors President Rick Welts shared.

Since its initiation, the Warriors’ COVID-19 Impact Strategy has positively impacted school districts, healthcare workers, and various non-profit organizations, prioritizing quality of life and resource accessibility during this challenging time.

Supporting Frontline Healthcare Workers

The Warriors partnered with a number of sponsors to allocate funds for medical supplies and support frontline healthcare workers in the Bay Area. As a way to combat issues of supply shortage and encourage public protection, the Warriors joined all Bay Area sports teams, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California, and Timbuk2 to launch the Bay Area Unite Shirt Donations for Masks initiative, converting 10,000 t-shirts into 50,000 masks for healthcare workers in Northern California.

“When it came time to determine how Timbuk2 could support our local community in fighting this pandemic, shifting our San Francisco manufacturing from messengers to masks and bandanas was a no-brainer. It’s been an honor to work with such world-class organizations, and we are proud to support our frontline workers,” Timbuk2 Head of Marketing, Michelle Nadeau shared.

Additionally, the Warriors donated 2,000 branded hats that were made into ‘CapShields,’ face coverings made from baseball caps. Once produced, the Warriors distributed the inventive personal protective equipment (PPE) to nurses, doctors, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) across the Bay Area and in critically affected cities around the country.

Supporting Communities in Need

In an effort to combat Bay Area food insecurity, the Warriors and Chase Center partnered with Food Runners, a non-profit organization centered on food preservation, to donate over 5,000 pounds of unused food and raw ingredients to Bay Area families. Much of the food that would have perished from postponed games and concerts when the San Francisco shelter-in-place mandate went into effect, was packaged and delivered to those in need.

“We estimate that hunger has doubled in Alameda County as a result of COVID-19,” Michael Altfest, Director of Community Engagement and Marketing at the Alameda County Community Food Bank shared.

The Warriors organization utilized grocery bag donations as a way to distribute food, with over 10,000 branded bags donated to Bay Area meal distribution programs.

“The pandemic has generated countless challenges that we’ve worked to overcome – including developing effective ways to serve unhoused clients. The Hooptopia bags donated by the Warriors have been instrumental in our ability to build and distribute thousands of ‘ready-to-eat’ kits, which have been a core part of our efforts to reach vulnerable communities. We’re extremely grateful for the support from the Golden State Warriors, who have always demonstrated an ongoing commitment to this community.”

Members of the Warriors front office have also joined in the relief efforts, with former Warrior and community ambassador Zaza Pachulia sponsoring 70 meals for healthcare workers and Warriors Co-Executive Chairman Peter Guber auctioning his 2015 NBA Championship ring as part of the All-In Challenge to support various non-profit organizations.

Supporting Gameday Workers

In order to support those impacted by the NBA’s unforeseen hiatus, the Warriors Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund announced an initial commitment of $1 million to support 1,500 Chase Center gameday staff and part-time workers.

“The men and women who work our games at Chase Center are critical in providing an incredible game-night experience for our fans, including of course, the popcorn vendors,” Warriors guard Stephen Curry shared, “As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time.”

The contribution has since grown to more than $1.5 million and has provided assistance to employees who work in the food service, security, guest services, and custodial sectors at Chase Center.

Supporting Education in the Bay Area

With the pandemic’s unexpected disruption is schools, the Warriors Community Foundation announced a $500,000 Hoops 4 Kids grant to be split equally among eight Bay Area non-profit organizations located in Oakland and San Francisco. As part of their efforts, Warriors players and coaching staff held surprise video calls with the eight grantees, announcing $62,500 to each non-profit partner in the program and thanking teachers for their hard work and dedication during these challenging times.

The beneficiaries of the grant comprised of a number of youth development programs including Aim High, a learning and enrichment program that serves middle school students in the Bay Area.

“The Hoops 4 Kids grant was instrumental in supporting Aim High's decision to quickly pivot to a virtual program,” Aim High’s Executive Director, Alec Lee shared. “Not only did the grant ensure we had the resources to make this shift, but it also helped us thoughtfully adapt our in-person program for a virtual format, focused on supporting students' emotional well-being during the pandemic…We had strong results. 86 percent of students said they learned a mindfulness tool this summer, and 94 percent said they felt part of a community (within Aim High at Home)."

In addition to the Hoops 4 Kids grant, Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr pledged a $100,000 donation to Bay Area students, which was subsequently matched by the Warriors Community Foundation and the Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The total sum of $250,000 was split evenly between Oakland and San Francisco Unified School Districts in order to support the technological needs of students during this time.

Furthermore, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Juan Toscano-Anderson joined Head Coach Steve Kerr in a congratulatory compilation video for the Class of 2020, with the squad sharing encouraging advice with graduates despite an unconventional commencement ceremony.

“As the last few months have taught everybody, expect the unexpected, be able to adapt, but don’t let anything, anything, stand in your way,” two-time MVP Stephen Curry emphasized.

Coach Kerr added to the sentiment, stating, “And to persevere through that adversity is really what’s going to set you apart and make you a champion.”

As an organization, the Warriors have always prioritized the well-being of Bay Area youth and families by actively identifying ways to serve as champions in the community. The Warriors Community Foundation maintains their long-standing commitment to being impactful leaders in the Bay Area, particularly during this unprecedented time.