Warriors Bracketology presented by Budweiser

As one of four charter members of the NBA, the Warriors franchise's rich history has been defined by iconic moments, beloved players and NBA Championships. From the team’s early years in Philadelphia to the 47 seasons in Oakland to the new home at Chase Center in San Francisco, the team has accumulated a number of record performances. We’ve compiled 16 of the top records – eight individual accolades and eight team marks – and set up a bracket to see which one Dub Nation likes the best.

View each matchup below and make sure to tweet your vote!

Round 1

NBA Team Records:



1) Most wins in a season (73)

vs.

8) Most points in the third quarter of a game (57)



Warriors Bracketology || @budweiserusa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 31, 2020

1. Most wins in a season (73)

In 2015-16, the Warriors won 73 regular season games, setting a new NBA record for the most wins in a season, surpassing the 72-win season by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls – which featured Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr as a key reserve. The Warriors’ milestone 73rd victory, a 125-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Oracle Arena came on April 13, 2016.

8. Most points, third quarter (57)

On March 4, 1989, the Warriors scored 57 points in the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings, the most points ever scored in the third quarter in NBA history. In the third quarter, Golden State made 23-of-27 from the field (.852) and Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin each tallied 15 points. The Warriors eventually won the game, 155-143, after turning a 83-68 halftime deficit into a 125-109 advantage entering the fourth.

NBA Team Records:



4) Most consecutive playoff games won (15)

vs.

5) Most consecutive home games won (54)



Warriors Bracketology || @budweiserusa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 31, 2020

4. Most consecutive playoff games won (15)

The 2016-17 Warriors won their first 15 playoff games in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, recording three-straight series sweeps and three NBA Finals victories before losing Game 4 to the Cleveland Cavaliers and eventually capturing the 2017 NBA Championship in five games. The previous record of 13-consecutive playoff wins was shared by the Cavaliers (2016-17) and the Los Angeles Lakers (1988-89).

5. Most consecutive home games won (54)

The Warriors set an NBA record with 54-straight regular-season home wins from January 31, 2015 to March 29, 2016 (18-straight to end the 2014-15 season and 36-straight to begin the 2015-16 season). The historic 54th home victory came on March 29, 2016 in a 102-94 win over the Washington Wizards. The streak ended with a 109-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on April 1, 2016. Before the Warriors’ 54-consecutive home win streak, the San Antonio Spurs held the NBA record with 48 (March 15, 2015 to April 2, 2016).

NBA Team Records:



3) Most consecutive playoff series with a road win (23)

vs.

6) Best single-season playoff record (16-1)



Warriors Bracketology || @budweiserusa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 31, 2020

3. Most consecutive playoff series with a road win (23)

With a 109-104 win over the Raptors in Toronto in Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals, the Warriors have won at least one road game in each of their last 23 playoff series, extending their NBA record. The streak began with a 131-117 road win over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the 2013 NBA Western Conference First Round on April 23, 2013.

6. Best single season playoff record (16-1, .941)

En route to the franchise’s fifth championship, the Warriors posted a 16-1 (.941) record in the postseason, the best single-season playoff record in league history that included a 15-game win streak to begin the 2017 NBA Playoffs. The Los Angeles Lakers previously held the record with a 15-1 (.938) record in the 2001 NBA Playoffs.

NBA Team Records:



2) Most consecutive games won to start a season (24)

vs.

7) Most road wins in a season (34)



Warriors Bracketology || @budweiserusa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 31, 2020

2. Most consecutive games won to start a season (24)

The Warriors won an NBA record 24 consecutive games to open the 2015-16 regular season, beginning with a 111-95 home win over New Orleans on October 27, 2015. The streak ended on December 12, 2015, with a 108-95 loss at Milwaukee. The previous record of 15-0 was shared by the 1948-49 Washington Capitols and 1993-94 Houston Rockets.

7. Most road wins in a season (34)

The 2015-16 Warriors set the NBA record for the most road wins in a single season with 34, topping the mark of 33 set by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls. The 34th road win, a 92-86 victory at San Antonio on April 10, 2016, was the 72nd win of the regular season, tying them with the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls for the NBA’s single-season win record.

NBA Individual Records:



1) Most points in a game (100)

vs.

8) Only non-points triple-double (11 REB, 10 AST, 10 STL)



Warriors Bracketology || @budweiserusa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 31, 2020

1. Most points in a game (100, Wilt Chamberlain)

On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain scored an NBA-record 100 points in a 169-147 victory over the New York Knicks in Hersey, Pennsylvania. He was 36-of-63 from the field and 28-of-32 from the free throw line. Chamberlain scored 23 points in the first quarter, 18 in the second, 28 in the third and 31 in the fourth.

8. Only non-points triple-double (11 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals, Draymond Green)

Draymond Green recorded the only triple-double without scoring in double figures in NBA history when he tallied 11 rebounds, 10 assists and a franchise-record 10 steals on February 10, 2017 at Memphis. The Warriors franchise leader in triple-doubles, Green also had four points and five blocks. Green joined Alvin Robertson as the only players to ever record at least 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in a game as Robertson recorded a quadruple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals with San Antonio vs. Phoenix on February 18, 1986.

NBA Individual Records:



4) Three-pointers made in a season (402)

vs.

5) Three-pointers made in a game (14)



Warriors Bracketology || @budweiserusa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 31, 2020

4. Most three-pointers in a season (402, Stephen Curry)

Stephen Curry made an NBA single-season record 402 three-pointers in 2015-16. Curry, averaging 5.1 three-pointers made a game that season, shattered the previous league record he set in 2014-15 with 286 three-pointers. He is the only player in NBA history to make at least 400 three-pointers in a single season.

5. Most three-pointers made in a game (14, Klay Thompson)

Klay Thompson made 14 three-pointers on October 29, 2018 at Chicago, setting a new NBA record for the most three-point field goals in a game, passing teammate Stephen Curry’s mark of 13 set on November 7, 2016 vs. New Orleans. Ten of Thompson’s threes came in the first half, tying Chandler Parsons (second half, Houston vs. Memphis on January 24, 2014) for the NBA record for the most three-pointers made in any half. Thompson finished with a game-high 52 points in 27 minutes, sitting out the fourth quarter. His 24 three-point field goal attempts are also an NBA single-game record.

NBA Individual Records:



3) Most rebounds in a game (55)

vs.

6) Most points in a playoff game, second half (39)



Warriors Bracketology || @budweiserusa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 31, 2020

3. Most rebounds in a game (55, Wilt Chamberlain)

Besides holding the NBA record for the most points in a game, Wilt Chamberlain also possesses the league record for most rebounds in a game with the 55 boards he grabbed on November 24, 1960 vs. Boston. Chamberlain also scored a game-high 34 points in that game, but the Warriors fell to the Eastern Division-leading Boston Celtics, 132-129.

6. Most points in a playoff game, second half (39, Sleepy Floyd)

Eric “Sleepy” Floyd scored 39 points in the second half on May 10, 1987, vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, the most points scored in any half of a playoff game in NBA history. The 6-3 guard tallied 29 points in the fourth quarter, the most points scored in any quarter in NBA postseason history. Floyd’s game-high 51 points, the most he scored in any game, regular season or playoffs, in his career helped the Warriors stave off elimination in Game 4 of the 1987 NBA Western Conference Semifinals.

NBA Individual Records:



2) Most points in a quarter (37)

vs.

7) Most points in a playoff game, first half (38)



Warriors Bracketology || @budweiserusa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 31, 2020

2. Most points in a quarter (37, Klay Thompson)

Klay Thompson scored 37 points in the third quarter, an NBA record for the most points scored in any quarter of a regular season contest, surpassing the previous record of 33 shared by George Gervin (1978) and Carmelo Anthony (2008). Thompson, who finished with a game-high 52 points, set an NBA record for points in a quarter, three-pointers in a quarter (nine) and tied a league record for field goals made in a quarter by going 13-for-13 from the field.

7. Most points in a playoff game, first half (38, Kevin Durant)

On April 26, 2019 in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Playoffs First Round vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, Kevin Durant scored 38 first-half points, matching the NBA record for the most points scored in the opening half of a playoff game set by Phoenix’s Charles Barkley at Golden State on May 4, 1994. Durant made 12-of-14 from the field, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, and made all 10 of his free throw attempts in the first half. He finished with a game-high 50 points in Golden State’s series-clinching 129-110 win over the Clippers.