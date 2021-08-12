Warriors Watching Summer League

While the Summer Dubs are on the courts in Las Vegas, they are getting support from the rest of the Warriors family who are hanging out on the sidelines.

Squad showing love



Summer League || @Oracle pic.twitter.com/MhGhb5bKdS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 10, 2021

The Golden State Warriors have been ever present through the first games of 2021 Summer League, presented by Oracle. The squad rolled deep into Monday’s game with five Dubs — Jordan Poole, Mychal Mulder, James Wiseman, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kevon Looney — grabbing seats on the sideline to watch the summer team and players who may be future teammates.

That wasn’t all, either. Joining the squad on Wednesday night were Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

While at the game, Curry took time to discus things happening through the summer, including the signing of Andre Iguodala and Kaly Thompson’s videos.

Of course the newly minted Olympic Champion in Green came with new hardware, showing off his Tokyo 2020 gold medal earned with the men’s national basketball team.

Also joining in the fun Wednesday was Damion Lee.

It’s not just the current Dubs showing up at the Las Vegas games either. Three-time NBA Champion Shaun Livingston and captain of the We Believe Warriors Baron Davis found each other on the sidelines for a quick handshake and “hello,” too.

Join the Warriors as they keep on rooting for the Summer Dubs, which includes 2021 Draft picks Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, who continue competing through the weekend. Their next game is Friday (4 p.m., ESPN2) against the Oklahoma City Thunder followed by another contest on Sunday.