Warriors Archive: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers - April 18, 2007

Warriors Archive: We Believe, presented by Rakuten, is back on Friday night with a classic Warriors’ matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers from Apr. 18, 2007. The game will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

It came down to the last game of the season, but the Warriors ended a 13-year playoff drought and secured the West’s eighth and final postseason spot. The 120-98 win in Portland was the ninth win in the last 10 games of the season, and it put the Warriors at 42-40, marking their first winning season since 1993-94. "To all our fans back home, the curse is over,” Baron Davis said following his regular season ending triple-double (12 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists). “Now we can come in and play the underdog in the playoffs.”