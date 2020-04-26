Warriors Archive: Warriors at SuperSonics - Mar. 17, 2007

Warriors Archive: We Believe, presented by Rakuten, resumes on Monday night for a down-to-the-wire matchup between the Warriors and SuperSonics from March 17, 2007. The game will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

With just 2.3 seconds left in regulation, Baron Davis drained a game-winning jumper, yielding a 99-98 Warriors win over the Seattle SuperSonics on March 17, 2007. Davis’ clutch play capped the guard’s 19-point performance, and the victory moved the Warriors one-half game ahead of the Clippers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.