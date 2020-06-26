Warriors Archive: Where and When to Watch '73-Win Season', presented by Oracle

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, features the best regular season in NBA history: the Warriors record-breaking 2015-16 regular season. Selected games from the Dubs’ iconic run will stream nightly at 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, on facebook.com/warriors.

Monday, June 29 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. DAL - Mar. 25, 2016 | Dubs Down Mavs in Record-Breaking Splash-fest

Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye’s pick for his favorite game of the season, the Dubs and Mavericks exchanged three-pointers to combine for a then-record 39 treys made between the two. Thompson held off a resurgent Dallas squad with four treys in the fourth quarter to cap a 40-point night for the Warriors’ 65th win of the season, matching their win total from the 2014-15 season.

Tuesday, June 30 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. SAS - Apr. 7, 2016 | Dubs’ 70th Win Clinches First Place in Western Conference

A season-long race between the Warriors (69 wins) and the San Antonio Spurs (65 wins) for first place in the Western Conference came to a head this Thursday night. But the Dubs came out on top with a 112-101 victory to clinch the top seed while also becoming just the second team in NBA history to reach 70 wins in a season.

Wednesday, July 1 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at MEM - Apr. 9, 2016 | Warriors Grind Out Win Over Grizzlies for 71st Win

The Warriors’ 71st victory did not come easy as they entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10. But the Dubs erased that deficit and posted their 33rd road win of the season, tying an NBA record.

Thursday, July 2 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at SAS - Apr. 10, 2016 | Dubs First Team to Beat Spurs at Home to Claim 72nd Win

Immediately following their win in Memphis, the Warriors would have to face the San Antonio Spurs to complete a road back-to-back. No team had defeated the Spurs at home in 2015-16, and the Warriors had not won a regular season gamein San Antonio in 19 years. That all changed with the Dubs’ 92-86 win that night, led by a Curry 37-point outburst.

Friday, July 3 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs MEM - Apr. 13, 2016| Dubs Make NBA History with 73 Wins

The 2015-16 Warriors etched their names into the history books with a 125-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the final game of the season to secure their 73 victory of the season, thereby surpassing the NBA’s previous season-high of 72 set by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls. Having already been the first player in NBA to reach 300 3-pointers, Curry continued his barrage through the Warriors’ final game of the season, knocking down 10 treys to finish the season with a new record of 402 3-pointers.

More Warriors Broadcasts

8 p.m. | NBCSBA

GSW vs. OKC - Feb. 27, 2016 | 30 From Beyond 30 In an overtime battle, Stephen Curry drained a three-pointer from well beyond 30 feet with 0.6 seconds left, giving the Dubs a 121-118 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Curry finished the night with 46 points, with his winning shot marking his 12th trey of the night.



3 p.m. and 8 p.m. | NBA TV

GSW vs. SAS - May 1, 1991 | 1991 NBA Western Conference First Round Game 3 The Warriors’ Run TMC trio combined for 71 points to grind out a tough 109-106 win against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the 1991 first round playoff series.



5:30 p.m. | NBA TV

RGSW vs. OKC - Nov. 23, 2014 | Dubs Hold Off Thunder Run TMC’s Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, and Mitch Richmond reflect on their run together in the 90's.



8 p.m. | NBCSBA

GSW vs. OKC - Nov. 23, 2014 | Dubs Hold Off Thunder Warriors forward Marreese Speights recorded 28 points in the Dubs’ 91-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.



10 a.m. | NBA TV

GSW vs. TOR - June 10, 2019 | Splash Brothers’ Stretch Seals Victory Combining for 57 points, the Splash Brothers hit three straight three-pointers in the closing minutes of regulation to edge out the Toronto Raptors 106-105 in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.



8 p.m. | NBCSBA

GSW vs. SAS - Apr. 14, 2018 | Dubs Take First Round Series Lead Over Spurs Kevin Durant led the Dubs to a 113-92 victory with 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in Game 1 of the first round playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs.



8 p.m. | NBCSBA

GSW vs. SAS - Apr. 16, 2018 | Warriors Rally in Second Half to Outscore Spurs Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 63 points in a 116-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, taking a 2-0 series lead.



9 p.m. | NBCSBA

GSW vs. SAS - Apr. 19, 2018 | Dubs Stifle Spurs in Game 3 The Warriors put the Spurs on the brink of elimination with a 110-97 road win in Game 3 of the first round playoff series. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 26 points, in addition to collecting nine rebounds and six assists, while Klay Thompson added 19 points and three treys.



2 p.m. | NBCSBA

GSW vs. SAS - Apr. 24, 2018 | Warriors Eliminate Spurs with Game 5 Victory The Dubs defeat the San Antonio Spurs 99-91 in Game 5 of the first round playoff series with Draymond Green totaling 17 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists in the victorious feat.



4 p.m. | NBCSBA

GSW vs. NOP - Apr. 28, 2018 | Dubs’ Second Quarter Surge Powers Win Over Pelicans A second quarter surge lifted the Dubs over the New Orleans Pelicans 123-101, as Draymond Green finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.



6 p.m. | NBCSBA

GSW vs. NOP - May 1, 2018 | Curry Makes Postseason Return From Injury Stephen Curry made his return from injury, scoring 28 points off the bench as the Warriors held off the New Orleans Pelicans 121-116 to command a 2-0 series lead.

