Warriors Archive: Where and When to Watch '73-Win Season', presented by Oracle

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, features the best regular season in NBA history: the Warriors record-breaking 2015-16 regular season. Selected games from the Dubs’ iconic run will stream nightly at 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, on facebook.com/warriors.

GSW vs. DEN - Jan. 2, 2016 | Warriors Fend Off Nuggets in OT Victory

The Warriors earned a 111-108 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets, keeping their home court win streak alive. It was quite a night for Draymond Green who recorded 18 of his 29 points in the first quarter. Green also added 17 rebounds and 14 assists, becoming the first player in Warriors history to record back-to-back triple-doubles twice in the same season.

GSW vs. IND - Jan. 22, 2016 | Coach Kerr Returns and Steph Stephs

After missing much of the season due to medical issues, Head Coach Steve Kerr made his season debut on the sidelines in the 122-110 win over the Indiana Pacers. Stephen Curry tallied a triple-double, finishing with 39 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. The reigning MVP hit two half-court shots during the matchup; one at the end of the first, just after the buzzer, and the other 48-footer at halftime. Curry’s celebrations continued throughout the evening as he became the first player in NBA history to make 200 3-pointers in four straight seasons.

GSW vs. OKC - Feb. 6, 2016 | Dubs Home Winning Streak Continues

A closing 12-4 run gave the Warriors a 116-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and extended the Dubs to their 41st straight regular-season home win. Dub Nation brought the energy as the two championship contenders battled it out on the floor in the playoff-like atmosphere. Stephen Curry earned a double-double with 26 points and 10 assists while Draymond Green contributed nine points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

GSW vs. OKC - Feb. 27, 2016 | Curry Splashes His Way into Record Books

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 46 points, including a game-winning 37-foot three-pointer in the final second of overtime to clinch the comebck victory. His 12 three-pointers on the night pushed his total to 288 treys on the season, breaking his own single-season record of 286 set the year before.

GSW vs ORL - Mar. 7, 2016 | Dubs Set NBA Record for Consecutive Home Wins

It was a night of firsts in the NBA. Curry splashed his way to a 41-point night with seven treys made, which also made him the first person in the record books to eclipse 300 three-pointers made in a season. His outburst led the Dubs to a 119-113 victory over the Orlando Magic for the Dubs’ 45th consecutive home win, also setting a new NBA record.

GSW vs. DAL - Mar. 25, 2016 | Dubs Down Mavs in Record-Breaking Splash-fest

Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye’s pick for his favorite game of the season, the Dubs and Mavericks exchanged three-pointers to combine for a then-record 39 treys made between the two. Thompson held off a resurgent Dallas squad with four treys in the fourth quarter to cap a 40-point night for the Warriors’ 65th win of the season, matching their win total from the 2014-15 season.

GSW vs. SAS - Apr. 7, 2016 | Dubs’ 70th Win Clinches First Place in Western Conference

A season-long race between the Warriors (69 wins) and the San Antonio Spurs (65 wins) for first place in the Western Conference came to a head this Thursday night. But the Dubs came out on top with a 112-101 victory to clinch the top seed while also becoming just the second team in NBA history to reach 70 wins in a season.

GSW at MEM - Apr. 9, 2016 | Warriors Grind Out Win Over Grizzlies for 71st Win

The Warriors’ 71st victory did not come easy as they entered the fourth quarter trailing by 10. But the Dubs erased that deficit and posted their 33rd road win of the season, tying an NBA record.

GSW at SAS - Apr. 10, 2016 | Dubs First Team to Beat Spurs at Home to Claim 72nd Win

Immediately following their win in Memphis, the Warriors would have to face the San Antonio Spurs to complete a road back-to-back. No team had defeated the Spurs at home in 2015-16, and the Warriors had not won a regular season gamein San Antonio in 19 years. That all changed with the Dubs’ 92-86 win that night, led by a Curry 37-point outburst.

GSW vs MEM - Apr. 13, 2016| Dubs Make NBA History with 73 Wins

The 2015-16 Warriors etched their names into the history books with a 125-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the final game of the season to secure their 73 victory of the season, thereby surpassing the NBA’s previous season-high of 72 set by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls. Having already been the first player in NBA to reach 300 3-pointers, Curry continued his barrage through the Warriors’ final game of the season, knocking down 10 treys to finish the season with a new record of 402 3-pointers.