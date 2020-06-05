Warriors Archive: Where and When to Watch 'Making of a Champion', presented by HPE

Warriors Archive: Making of a Champion, presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, resumes Monday with memorable performances from each of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green leading up to the trio winning their first title together in 2015. Each game will stream on facebook.com/warriors, available to all fans in the Bay Area. The games will air nightly at 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, on Facebook.

GSW at MIA - Dec. 12, 2012 | Green Makes Game-Winner Over Defending Champs

If there was ever a specific turning point in franchise history that indicated the Warriors would reel off three titles in four seasons and five straight trips to the NBA Finals, this 97-95 victory in Miami would be it. The Warriors were on their way to what would be their first playoff appearance since 2007, and they were 4-0 on a season-long seven-game road trip when they matched up with the defending NBA champs featuring LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The Warriors played the Heat close throughout, and with 0.9 seconds left, Warriors guard Jarrett Jack found rookie forward Draymond Green cutting backdoor. Green converted the game-winning layup, marking a signature moment in the franchise’s history.

GSW at CHI - Dec. 6, 2014 | Treymond in Full Effect

Warriors forward Draymond Green entered Splash Brother territory by making a regular season career-high seven 3-pointers in a 31-point (also a reg. season career high) night in Chicago. His offensive production, complemented by his regular stout defense, was key in the Dubs’ 112-102 win, the team’s then franchise record 12th straight victory.

GSW vs. TOR - Jan. 2, 2015 | Green Logs His First Career Triple-Double

The first Warriors game of 2015 pitted a pair of first place teams against one another, as the Dubs, owners of the best record in the league, took on the Raptors, who at that point sat atop the Eastern Conference. And as he tends to do in big games, Draymond Green stepped up. His 16 points, then career-high 13 assists and 11 rebounds translated to his first career triple-double as the Warriors wore down the Raptors in a 126-105 home win.

GSW vs. LAC - Mar. 8, 2015 | Green Leads Warriors Past Clippers

Two candidates for the 2015 Defensive Player of the Year took to the floor in Draymond Green and DeAndre Jordan, but in a curious turn of events Green had himself a big night on the offensive side of the ball. The Dubs’ forward led the team with 23 points and six assists, while also tying Klay Thompson for a team-high three three-pointers made. Though Head Coach Steve Kerr had been fielding questions regarding Green’s push for the award, Kerr complimented his versatility that day more than anything: "He can coach the team, too.”

GSW at CLE - Jun. 16, 2015 | Green With a Triple-Double in Title Clincher

Draymond Green could not have picked a better time for his first career playoff triple-double. It had been 40 years since the Golden State Warriors last won the NBA Championship, and it was in Game 6 of the 2015 Finals when Green posted a line of 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to help lead the squad to victory. Four of those assists came in the final quarter as he led the charge to hold off a final push by the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the game, Green said “I'm sitting here, NBA champion… They can never take this away from me.”