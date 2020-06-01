Warriors Archive: Where and When to Watch

Just because the 2019-20 NBA season is on hold doesn’t mean you have to be without Warriors basketball. Tune-in to a series of re-aired classic Warriors games to relive some of the greatest moments in franchise history.

8 p.m. | NBCSBA

GSW at HOU - Nov. 8, 2014 | Warriors Take Win Over Rockets The Dubs outscored the Houston Rockets 98-87 in a feat led by Stephen Curry who tallied 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists.



3 a.m. | NBA TV

GSW vs. OKC - May 30, 2016| 2016 Western Conference Finals: Game 7 Splash Brothers Steph Curry (36 points) and Klay Thompson (21) carried the 73-win Warriors right back to the NBA Finals, as Golden State rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 96-88 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals



8 p.m. | NBCSBA

GSW vs. ORL - Dec. 2, 2014 | Curry Splashes Game-Winner Against Magic "That's why he's Steph Curry," Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr said following (Stephen) Curry’s thrilling splash that sealed the Dubs’ 98-97 win over the visiting Orlando Magic.



8 p.m. | NBCSBA

GSW vs. NOP - April 23, 2015 |2015 First Round Playoff Series: Game 3 A clutch shot made by Stephen Curry sent Game 3 of the first round playoff series into overtime where the Warriors earned a 123-119 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.



3 a.m. | NBA TV

GSW vs. CLE - June 4, 2015 | 2015 NBA Finals: Game 1 The Warriors held off LeBron James (44 points) and the Cavs for a 108-100 OT win in the Dubs’ first NBA Finals appearance in 40 years. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 47 points.



5 a.m. | NBA TV

GSW vs. CLE - May 31, 2018 | 2018 NBA Finals: Game 1 A late Cavaliers miscue sent the game into overtime and the Warriors took advantage in the extra period to take the first game of the 2018 NBA Finals 124-114.



3 p.m. | NBA TV

8 p.m. | NBCSBA

GSW vs. NOP - April 18, 2015 | 2015 First Round Playoff Series: Game 1 The Dubs held off the New Orleans Pelicans 106-99 in Game 1 of the first round playoff series.

