Warriors Archive: Where and When to Watch 'Making of a Champion', presented by HPE

Warriors Archive: Making of a Champion, presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, continues this week with memorable performances from each of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green leading up to the trio winning their first title together in 2015. Each game will stream on facebook.com/warriors, available to all fans in the Bay Area. The games will air nightly at 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, on Facebook.

Monday, May 25 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at SAS - May 8, 2013 | Thompson With 34 Points in Game 2 Win

Klay Thompson came out firing in San Antonio. He made five treys in the second quarter en route to a then-playoff career high of 34 points, and that effort led to a 100-91 win that tied the 2013 Western Conference Semifinals at 1-1, while also marking the Warriors’ first win in San Antonio since 1997.

Tuesday, May 26 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. TOR - Dec. 3, 2013 | Thompson Splashes Six Treys in Dubs’ 27-Point Comeback

The Dubs were down by as many as 27 points early in the third quarter, but Thompson’s four treys in the fourth quarter fueled a 112-103 comeback win over the Toronto Raptors on Warriors Ground. The Warriors shot 8-for-11 on 3-pointers and outscored Toronto 42-15 in the final quarter and wound up with the largest margin of victory in a regulation game in NBA history for a team that trailed by at least 18 points entering the fourth quarter.

Wednesday, May 27 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at IND - March 4, 2014 | Thompson Finishes Strong in Indiana

Klay Thompson scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, including a turnaround baseline jumper with 0.6 seconds left that gave the Warriors a 98-96 win in Indiana. The road win was against the team with the best record in the NBA at the time, and it was the Dubs' 15th of 17 games decided by two points or less during the regular season.

Thursday, May 28 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. LAL - Nov. 1, 2014 | Thompson Scores Then Career-High 41 Points in Home Opener

It was a Klay vs. Kobe showdown. The two opposing guards went back and forth with spectacular shots in the third quarter, but Thompson had the last laugh in this chapter with 28 of his then career-high 41 points in the second half of the Dubs’ 127-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Friday, May 29 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. SAC - Jan. 23, 2015 | Thompson Goes Off for 37-Points in a Quarter

The number 37 will forever be synonymous with Klay Thompson. A 24-year-old guard who was three weeks shy of playing in his first All-Star Game sent the home crowd into a frenzy when he buried shot after shot during a 37-point third quarter in the Warriors’ 126-101 over the Kings. The highest scoring individual scoring performance for a quarter in NBA history saw Thompson shoot 13-for-13 from the floor with nine 3-pointers, and over the final 3:03 of the frame he outscored Sacramento 18-3.

Monday, June 1 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at MIA - Dec. 12, 2012 | Green Makes Game-Winner Over Defending Champs

If there was ever a specific turning point in franchise history that indicated the Warriors would reel off three titles in four seasons and five straight trips to the NBA Finals, this 97-95 victory in Miami would be it. The Warriors were on their way to what would be their first playoff appearance since 2007, and they were 4-0 on a season-long seven-game road trip when they matched up with the defending NBA champs featuring LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The Warriors played the Heat close throughout, and with 0.9 seconds left, Warriors guard Jarrett Jack found rookie forward Draymond Green cutting backdoor. Green converted the game-winning layup, marking a signature moment in the franchise’s history.

Tuesday, June 2 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at CHI - Dec. 6, 2014 | Treymond in Full Effect

Warriors forward Draymond Green entered Splash Brother territory by making a regular season career-high seven 3-pointers in a 31-point (also a reg. season career high) night in Chicago. His offensive production, complemented by his regular stout defense, was key in the Dubs’ 112-102 win, the team’s then franchise record 12th straight victory.

Wednesday, June 3 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. TOR - Jan. 2, 2015 | Green Logs His First Career Triple-Double

The first Warriors game of 2015 pitted a pair of first place teams against one another, as the Dubs, owners of the best record in the league, took on the Raptors, who at that point sat atop the Eastern Conference. And as he tends to do in big games, Draymond Green stepped up. His 16 points, then career-high 13 assists and 11 rebounds translated to his first career triple-double as the Warriors wore down the Raptors in a 126-105 home win.

Thursday, June 4 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. LAC - Mar. 8, 2015 | Green Leads Warriors Past Clippers

Two candidates for the 2015 Defensive Player of the Year took to the floor in Draymond Green and DeAndre Jordan, but in a curious turn of events Green had himself a big night on the offensive side of the ball. The Dubs’ forward led the team with 23 points and six assists, while also tying Klay Thompson for a team-high three three-pointers made. Though Head Coach Steve Kerr had been fielding questions regarding Green’s push for the award, Kerr complimented his versatility that day more than anything: "He can coach the team, too.”

Friday, June 5 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at CLE - Jun. 16, 2015 | Green With a Triple-Double in Title Clincher

Draymond Green could not have picked a better time for his first career playoff triple-double. It had been 40 years since the Golden State Warriors last won the NBA Championship, and it was in Game 6 of the 2015 Finals when Green posted a line of 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to help lead the squad to victory. Four of those assists came in the final quarter as he led the charge to hold off a final push by the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the game, Green said “I'm sitting here, NBA champion… They can never take this away from me.”

3 p.m. | NBA TV

2018 Western Conference Finals: Warriors vs. Rockets - Game 7 (5/28/18)

2016 Western Conference Finals: Warriors vs. Thunder - Game 7 (5/30/16)

8 p.m. | NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors vs. Lakers (3/16/15)

2018 Western Conference Finals: Warriors vs. Rockets - Game 7 (5/28/18)

1975 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Bullets - Game 4 (5/25/75)

Warriors vs. Clippers (4/7/19)

Warriors vs. Grizzlies (4/13/16)

Warriors vs. Lakers (11/29/17)

2016 Western Conference Finals: Warriors vs. Thunder - Game 7 (5/30/16)

Warriors vs. Mavericks (4/1/14)

2016 Western Conference Finals: Warriors vs. Thunder - Game 7 (5/30/16)

Warriors at Trail Blazers (4/18/07)