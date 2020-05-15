Warriors Archive: Where and When to Watch 'Making of a Champion'

Warriors Archive: Making of a Champion, presented by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, will include 15 games from 2010-15, featuring five memorable performances from each of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green leading up to the trio winning their first title together in 2015. Each game will stream on facebook.com/warriors, available to all fans in the Bay Area.

The series premieres on Monday with Curry’s first career triple-double on February 10, 2010 vs. the Clippers, followed by career-highs, game-winners and signature wins for Curry, Thompson, Green and the Warriors organization at large. The games will air nightly at 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, on Facebook.

Monday, May 18 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. LAC - Feb. 10, 2010; Curry’s First Career Triple-Double



Flashback to Stephen Curry’s rookie season. The Warriors were without their two leading scorers in Monta Ellis and Corey Maggette, creating an opportunity that the Dubs’ rookie sharpshooter fully took advantage of. Curry played all 48 minutes, setting or matching what were career-highs at the time in scoring (36 points), rebounds (10) and assists (13), and he secured his first career triple-double in the final second of what was a 132-102 win over the Clippers.

Tuesday, May 19 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at NYK - Feb. 27, 2013 | Curry’s Career-High 54 Points at MSG



Heat check after heat check after heat check. Stephen Curry kept taking them because he kept making them. Curry put on a show for the ages at Madison Square Garden, scoring a career-high 54 points while shooting an absurd 11-for-13 on 3-pointers. It was the NBA’s highest individual scoring performance of the season, and even though the Dubs lost 109-105, the game is recognized by many as the performance that made him a superstar in the NBA.

Wednesday, May 20 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. DEN - Apr. 28, 2013 | Curry’s Third Quarter Flurry Leads to Game 4 Win



The Warriors were in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the We Believe team in 2007. They had a 2-1 series lead in their first round series with the Nuggets, but Stephen Curry was playing on a sprained left ankle and he struggled in the first half. But the tide turned in the third quarter, and Curry caught fire. He scored 19 of his 22 third quarter points in the final 4:22 of the period, including a scintillating four 3-pointers, and the Warriors took a 3-1 series lead with a 115-101 win over Denver.

Thursday, May 21 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. DAL - Dec. 11, 2013 | Curry Caps Warriors Comeback with Game-Winner



Stephen Curry and the Warriors struggled through the first half, trailing by as many as 18 points in the second quarter, but the team rallied down the stretch and a thrilling fourth quarter saw Stephen Curry score 16 of his 33 points. And with time winding down, Curry pump faked to let a defender fly by, and calmly knocked down his first of two game-winning jumpers against the Mavs during the 2013-14 season, lifting the Dubs to a 95-93 home victory.

Friday, May 22 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. DAL - Feb. 4, 2015 | Curry Posts 51 Points With 10 Treys



A nightmarish start by the Warriors had them trailing by as many as 22 points late in the first quarter, but they got back into the game thanks to their 3-point shooting. And in the third quarter, Stephen Curry absolutely took over. In the middle of what would be his first MVP and championship season, Curry scored 26 of his 51 points in the period and finished with 10 3-pointers on the night. The Dubs shot 19-for-38 from distance on the night, setting what would be a season-high for splashes in the 128-114 win.

Monday, May 25 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at SAS - May 8, 2013 | Thompson With 34 Points in Game 2 Win



Klay Thompson came out firing in San Antonio. He made five treys in the second quarter en route to a then-playoff career high of 34 points, and that effort led to a 100-91 win that tied the 2013 Western Conference Semifinals at 1-1, while also marking the Warriors’ first win in San Antonio since 1997.

Tuesday, May 26 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. TOR - Dec. 3, 2013 | Thompson Splashes Six Treys in Dubs’ 27-Point Comeback



The Dubs were down by as many as 27 points early in the third quarter, but Thompson’s four treys in the fourth quarter fueled a 112-103 comeback win over the Toronto Raptors on Warriors Ground. The Warriors shot 8-for-11 on 3-pointers and outscored Toronto 42-15 in the final quarter and wound up with the largest margin of victory in a regulation game in NBA history for a team that trailed by at least 18 points entering the fourth quarter.

Wednesday, May 27 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at IND - March 4, 2014 | Thompson Finishes Strong in Indiana



Klay Thompson scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, including a turnaround baseline jumper with 0.6 seconds left that gave the Warriors a 98-96 win in Indiana. The road win was against the team with the best record in the NBA at the time, and it was the Dubs' 15th of 17 games decided by two points or less during the regular season.

Thursday, May 28 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. LAL - Nov. 1, 2014 | Thompson Scores Then Career-High 41 Points in Home Opener



It was a Klay vs. Kobe showdown. The two opposing guards went back and forth with spectacular shots in the third quarter, but Thompson had the last laugh in this chapter with 28 of his then career-high 41 points in the second half of the Dubs’ 127-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Friday, May 29 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. SAC - Jan. 23, 2015 | Thompson Goes Off for 37-Points in a Quarter



The number 37 will forever be synonymous with Klay Thompson. A 24-year-old guard who was three weeks shy of playing in his first All-Star Game sent the home crowd into a frenzy when he buried shot after shot during a 37-point third quarter in the Warriors’ 126-101 over the Kings. The highest scoring individual scoring performance for a quarter in NBA history saw Thompson shoot 13-for-13 from the floor with nine 3-pointers, and over the final 3:03 of the frame he outscored Sacramento 18-3.

Monday, June 1 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at MIA - Dec. 12, 2012 | Green Makes Game-Winner Over Defending Champs



It was a dunk for the ages. Baron Davis put on a theatrical 32-point performance that included outside jumpers, crafty passes and, of course, an iconic dunk over Utah’s Andrei Kirilenko that lives on as one of the most celebrated playoff slams in NBA history. The 125-105 Warriors triumph was the team’s lone victory in the series, but the legend of Davis’ dunk lives on as a signature moment in franchise history. "That would have to be the greatest dunk I've ever seen with my eyes in person,” two-time NBA dunk champion Jason Richardson shared on his teammate’s epic throwdown.

Tuesday, June 2 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at CHI - Dec. 6, 2014 | Treymond in Full Effect



Warriors forward Draymond Green entered Splash Brother territory by making a regular season career-high seven 3-pointers in a 31-point (also a reg. season career high) night in Chicago. His offensive production, complemented by his regular stout defense, was key in the Dubs’ 112-102 win, the team’s then franchise record 12th straight victory.

Wednesday, June 3 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. TOR - Jan. 2, 2015 | Green Logs His First Career Triple-Double



The first Warriors game of 2015 pitted a pair of first place teams against one another, as the Dubs, owners of the best record in the league, took on the Raptors, who at that point sat atop the Eastern Conference. And as he tends to do in big games, Draymond Green stepped up. His 16 points, then career-high 13 assists and 11 rebounds translated to his first career triple-double as the Warriors wore down the Raptors in a 126-105 home win.

Thursday, June 4 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW vs. LAC - Mar. 8, 2015 | Green Leads Warriors Past Clippers



Two candidates for the 2015 Defensive Player of the Year took to the floor in Draymond Green and DeAndre Jordan, but in a curious turn of events Green had himself a big night on the offensive side of the ball. The Dubs’ forward led the team with 23 points and six assists, while also tying Klay Thompson for a team-high three three-pointers made. Though Head Coach Steve Kerr had been fielding questions regarding Green’s push for the award, Kerr complimented his versatility that day more than anything: "He can coach the team, too.”

Friday, June 5 | 7 p.m. | Warriors Facebook

GSW at CLE - Jun. 16, 2015 | Green With a Triple-Double in Title Clincher



Draymond Green could not have picked a better time for his first career playoff triple-double. It had been 40 years since the Golden State Warriors last won the NBA Championship, and it was in Game 6 of the 2015 Finals when Green posted a line of 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to help lead the squad to victory. Four of those assists came in the final quarter as he led the charge to hold off a final push by the Cleveland Cavaliers. After the game, Green said “I'm sitting here, NBA champion… They can never take this away from me.”