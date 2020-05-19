Warriors Archive: Warriors vs. Mavericks - February 4, 2015

Warriors Archive: The Making of a Champion, presented by HPE, continues Friday night with a look back at Stephen Curry's big night against the Nuggets at Warriors Ground on Feb. 4, 2015. The game will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

A nightmarish start by the Warriors had them trailing by as many as 22 points late in the first quarter, but they got back into the game thanks to their 3-point shooting. And in the third quarter, Stephen Curry absolutely took over. In the middle of what would be his first MVP and championship season, Curry scored 26 of his 51 points in the period and finished with 10 3-pointers on the night. The Dubs shot 19-for-38 from distance on the night, setting what would be a season-high for splashes in the 128-114 win.