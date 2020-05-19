Warriors Archive: Warriors vs. Mavericks - December 11, 2013

Warriors Archive: The Making of a Champion, presented by HPE, continues Thursday night with a look back at Stephen Curry's big game against the Mavericks at Warriors Ground on Dec. 11, 2013. The game will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Stephen Curry and the Warriors struggled through the first half, trailing by as many as 18 points in the second quarter, but the team rallied down the stretch and a thrilling fourth quarter saw Stephen Curry score 16 of his 33 points. And with time winding down, Curry pump faked to let a defender fly by, and calmly knocked down his first of two game-winning jumpers against the Mavs during the 2013-14 season, lifting the Dubs to a 95-93 home victory.