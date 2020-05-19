Warriors Archive: Warriors vs. Nuggets - April 28, 2013

Warriors Archive: The Making of a Champion, presented by HPE, continues Wednesday night with a look back at Stephen Curry's clutch playoff performance against the Nuggets at Warriors Ground on Apr. 28, 2013. The game will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

The Warriors were in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the We Believe team in 2007. They had a 2-1 series lead in their first round series with the Nuggets, but Stephen Curry was playing on a sprained left ankle and he struggled in the first half. But the tide turned in the third quarter, and Curry caught fire. He scored 19 of his 22 third quarter points in the final 4:22 of the period, including a scintillating four 3-pointers, and the Warriors took a 3-1 series lead with a 115-101 win over Denver.