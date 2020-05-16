Warriors Archive: Warriors vs. Clippers - February 10, 2010

Warriors Archive: The Making of a Champion, presented by HPE, premieres Monday night with a flashback to Stephen Curry’s rookie year when the Warriors played the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2010. The game will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

The Warriors were without their two leading scorers in Monta Ellis and Corey Maggette, creating an opportunity that the Dubs’ rookie sharpshooter fully took advantage of. Stephen Curry played all 48 minutes, setting or matching what were career-highs at the time in scoring (36 points), rebounds (10) and assists (13), and he secured his first career triple-double in the final second of what was a 132-102 win over the Clippers.