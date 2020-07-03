Warriors Archive: Dubs Make NBA History with 73 Wins

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, continues Friday with an NBA record-breaking game in which the Warriors claimed their 73rd win of the 2015-16 season. The matchup, originally aired on April 9, 2016, was shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

The 2015-16 Warriors etched their names into the history books with a 125-104 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the final game of the season to secure their 73 victory of the season, thereby surpassing the NBA’s previous season-high of 72 set by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls. Having already been the first player in NBA to reach 300 3-pointers, Curry continued his barrage through the Warriors’ final game of the season, knocking down 10 treys to finish the season with a new record of 402 3-pointers.