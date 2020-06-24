Warriors Archive: Dubs Home Winning Streak Continues

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, continues on Wednesday night with a look back at the Dubs' 41st straight regular-season home win from the 2015-16 season, this time between the Dubs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The matchup, originally aired on Feb. 6, 2016, will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

A closing 12-4 run gave the Warriors a 116-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and extended the Dubs to their 41st straight regular-season home win. Dub Nation brought the energy as the two championship contenders battled it out on the floor in the playoff-like atmosphere. Stephen Curry earned a double-double with 26 points and 10 assists while Draymond Green contributed nine points, 14 rebounds and six assists.