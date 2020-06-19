Warriors Archive: Warriors Fend Off Nuggets in OT Victory

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, continues on Monday night with a look back at another overtime battle from the 2015-16 season, this time between the Dubs and Denver Nuggets. The matchup, originally aired on Jan. 2, 2015, will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

The Warriors earned a 111-108 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets, keeping their home court win streak alive. It was quite a night for Draymond Green who recorded 18 of his 29 points in the first quarter. Green also added 17 rebounds and 14 assists, becoming the first player in Warriors history to record back-to-back triple-doubles twice in the same season.