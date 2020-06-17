Warriors Archive: Dubs Win Double OT Thriller in Boston

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, will continue Thursday night with a look back at the double overtime battle in Boston that moved the Dubs at an undefeated 24-0 season. The matchup, originally aired on Dec. 11, 2015, will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

In a double overtime dual, the Warriors edged out the Boston Celtics 124-119 and move to 24-0. The heart-racing thriller featured 22 lead changes and 16 ties, with the Dubs making pivotal plays when it mattered most including a splash from Stephen Curry in the final minute of regulation, a clutch trey by Andre Iguodala in the first overtime period and Draymond Green’s sweet dish in the second overtime.