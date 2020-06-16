Warriors Archive: Warriors Historic Season Start Continues

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, will continue Wednesday night with a look back at a shoot-out in Toronto between Stpehen Curry and Kyle Lowry, both of who finished with over 40 points each. The matchup, originally aired on Dec. 5, 2015, will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

The Warriors extended their undefeated streak with a 112-109 road win over the Toronto Raptors. It was a shootout of the guards as Stephen Curry and Kyle Lowry recorded 40+ points each, with the reigning MVP splashing nine 3-pointers to advance the Dubs to a 21-0 season start.