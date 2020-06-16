Warriors Archive: Dubs Complete Comeback Over Clippers

Warriors Archive: 73-Win Season, presented by Oracle, will continue Tuesday night with a look back at the Dubs' double-digit comeback win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The matchup, originally aired on Nov. 19, 2015, will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Though the Dub trailed in the first half, the squad turned the tide and rallied from a 23-point deficit to earn a 124-117 win over the Clippers. The Dubs closed on a 25-8 run, shooting 11-of-15 from the field in the final frame. Stephen Curry tallied his fourth 40-point performance of the season and Draymond Green contributed 18 points and nine rebounds.