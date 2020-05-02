Warriors Archive: 2007 NBA Playoffs | Game 1 - Warriors at Mavericks - April 22, 2007

Warriors Archive: We Believe, presented by Rakuten, returns tonight for a playoff matchup against the Mavericks from 2007. Tonight, Game 1 of that first round playoff series will be shown in its entirety on the Warriors’ Facebook page (available in the Bay Area only).

ABOUT THE GAME

Making their first postseason appearance since 1994, the Warriors’ small-ball lineup secured a 97-85 Game 1 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Baron Davis led the Dubs with a team-high 33 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, scoring 19 of his 33 points in the third frame.