What the Warriors Rookies Had to Say After Being Selected in the 2022 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors added three new players to the organization through the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Here's what they had to say when they met with the media for the first time.

Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Baldwin Jr. was the Warriors' first pick of the night, being selected at No. 28 in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The 6’9 forward averaged 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 11 games (10 starts) during his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, including posting the school’s first double-double by a freshman in his debut since 2008.

On Hearing His Name Get Called

“It was surreal. I didn’t believe it at first and I think a lot of people have the same reaction, but immediately I knew I was stepping into a winning culture… I’m just excited to be in this organization and I just want to continue to win.”

Ryan Rollins

The Warriors traded up from pick No. 51 to pick No. 44 to acquire Rollins, a 19-year-old guard from the University of Toledo. Rollins averaged 18.9 points per game in his sophomore season at Toledo, also adding 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game. As a freshman, Rollins was named 2020-21 MAC Freshman of the Year.

On Other Mid-Major Players' NBA Success

“They motivate me a lot. They paved the way for a guy like me, mid-major guys that don’t get highly recruited, don’t get the most televised games and what not, but it’s for sure exciting. I’m glad to be in this position and I’m ready to prove something.”

Gui Santos

The Warriors selected Santos with the 55th pick of the draft, taking the recently turned 20-year-old from Brazil. Santos has averaged 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.8 minutes over 46 games (29 starts) with Minas, in both the Brazilian Basketball League and Basketball Champions League America. He played with former Warriors guard and current Warriors Assistant Coach for Player Development Leandro Barbosa with Minas.

On Leandro Barbosa’s Impact

“Leandro, for me, was like a mentor in Brazil. I played with him two years there and he taught me a lot of things since I’ve met him… He always has been like a mentor to me and helped me in making some decisions."