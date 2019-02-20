The Top Stephen Curry Moments of All-Star Weekend

To say that Stephen Curry had a blast with All-Star Weekend taking place in his hometown of Charlotte would be a massive understatement. Curry was part of some of the top highlights of NBA All-Star Weekend, and here’s an attempt at sharing the top 10.

FINISHING STRONG

Curry had an off-night – by Curry standards from long range – but he did score the final basket on one of the top dunks of the All-Star Game.

PREGAME SMASH

Perhaps we should have saw Curry’s dunk coming, as he threw down some pretty vicious slams pregame.

ASSIST OF THE NIGHT

Curry’s dunk to end the game didn’t technically count as an assist, but this one to Giannis Antetokounmpo sure did.

4-POINT PLAY ON KLAY

Curry made four 3-pointers during the All-Star Game, and there’s no doubt he’ll most remember the one on which he was fouled by fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson. The shot was great, but the reaction was even better.

DEFENDING KLAY

That Curry-Thompson battle wasn’t the first of the night, as Curry took great pride in defending in his Warrior teammate earlier in the game.

RESPECT FROM A LEGEND

At halftime, Curry caught up with 2016 Hall of Fame inductee Allen Iverson. One of the most lethal scorers in NBA history, Iverson embraced Curry and told the Dubs guard that he’s in his all-time ‘top five’ of greatest players in the game.

HE GOT IT FROM HIS MOMMA

One would probably assume that Stephen Curry’s range has something to do with his father being a longtime NBA player known for his 3-point range, but this shot from his mother, Sonya Curry, suggests otherwise. The shot, and the reaction to it, speaks volumes.

CURRY WINS BET WITH BROTHER

Among the competitors in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest were the Curry brothers, Stephen and Seth. The two had a bet, as the loser between them would have to pay for all family tickets for whenever they play against each other for the rest of their careers. Seth got 16, and Steph beat that and then with a hot end to his round.

THROWING IT BACK TO 1992

When Dell Curry competed in the 3-point contest in 1992, his almost 4-year-old son watched courtside, wearing a multi-color windbreaker that just screamed 1990s. On Saturday, while watching the dunk contest, Curry watched courtside while wearing a multi-colored jacket that screamed 1990s.

JR. NBA DAY

One of the great All-Star Weekend traditions is giving back to the community in and around the host city. With this one taking place in Curry’s hometown, giving back and spending time with youth was that much more meaningful for Curry and his entire family.