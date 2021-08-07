Global Warriors: Bringing Home the Gold

The gold medal game at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics between Team USA and France is over, and America has walked away with the gold medal in men’s basketball following a 87-82 victory on Friday night. Among those celebrating with the team in their accomplishment are Warriors forward Draymond Green and Head Coach Steve Kerr.

The final game was a tightly contested matchup that came down to the wire.

France, the only team to beat the American squad in group play, brought USA’s lead down to 73-70 with five minutes left in the contest. However, Team USA had a resounding response over the next two minutes as Damian Lillard railed two contested two-pointers, Jrue Holiday another two-point bucket, and Jayson Tatum splashed a three-pointer to send America up 82-72.

The French team came within three points of USA in the final seconds of the game, but former Warrior Kevin Durant knocked down his final free throws to seal the win.

And as a serendipitous addition to the special night, calling the game was none other than Warriors broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald.

Draymond, Coach Kerr, and Warriors broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald had the Dubs well represented in tonight's gold medal gamepic.twitter.com/0chhjqcMOV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 7, 2021

The feat marked the United States’ fourth straight gold medal in men’s basketball.

Green won his second ever Olympic medal, adding to his 2016 gold from the Rio de Janeiro summer games. The Warriors forward finished this Olympics averaging 3.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 17.8 minutes over six games for the United States. With this gold medal, Green became the seventh player ever to win multiple Gold medals (2016, 2020) and multiple NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018), joining Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and David Robinson.

While he does not earn a medal as a coach, this is Kerr’s second time finding himself with an Olympic medal-winning team having won gold with Team USA back in 1986 in Spain.

Congratulations to Green, Kerr, and all of the United States Men’s National Team on winning Olympic Gold.