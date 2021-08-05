Global Warriors: Going for Olympic Gold

Tokyo 2020 Men’s Basketball Finals

Team USA vs. France

Friday, August 6th

7:30 p.m.



WATCH: NBC Sports

Draymond Green, coach Steve Kerr and Team USA have advanced to the gold medal game at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics!

The Warriors and other representatives of our nation have guaranteed themselves an Olympic medal, either gold or silver, following a resounding 97-78 win over the Australian men’s national team in the semi-finals.

It will all come down to a Friday night showdown against Team France, ranked seventh overall in the world and the only team to defeat USA in the group round.

One win away.



Draymond Green, Steve Kerr, and @usabasketball will compete on Friday for a shot at a gold medalpic.twitter.com/5g3dxLrhvD — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 5, 2021

It was not until the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game when USA was able to distance themselves from Australia, and they did so in commanding fashion with a 32-10 run through the frame.

Until then it was a tightly contested matchup. Australia took an early lead and was up 24-18 after the first quarter, and they continued to hold USA back while holding a 45-42 lead going into the half.

But a nearly 12-0 run in the third quarter thanks to former Warrior Kevin Durant and Jrue Holiday who opened the second half with five straight buckets.

USA is one win away from claiming the gold in Tokyo now. Green looks to add to his lone Olympic medal that he earned at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro summer game when we won gold. Kerr is a past gold medalist as well, but his came back in 1986 in Spain.

The road to gold will not be easy as they must face a French team which is coming off a clutch victory over a Luka Doncic-led Serbian squad. The win came on a different kind of buzzer-beater, as a last-second shot from Serbia would have won the game but NBA veteran swingman Nicolas Batum blocked the final shot at the final whistle to secure France’s 90-89 victory.

Haha them boys out there cooking… — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 5, 2021

The quest for Olympic gold tips off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Be ready to cheer on your Warriors and the rest of Team USA in their quest for glory. The rest of the Dubs and Dub Nation will be with you.