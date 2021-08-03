Global Warriors: Eyes Set on Semis

Tokyo 2020 Men’s Basketball Semi-Finals

Team USA vs. Australia

Wednesday, August 4th

9:15 p.m.



WATCH: NBC Sports

Olympic basketball is now into the semifinals of the knockout round, and just two Warriors remain in the hunt for a medal at the Tokyo summer games: Draymond Green and Steve Kerr.

The Warriors’ forward and head coach, both part of the Team USA men’s basketball program, were part of a triumphant 95-81 win over Spain, a team with no shortage of NBA talent (Marc and Pau Gasol, Ricky Rubio and Willy Hernangomez) on Tuesday in Tokyo.

USA was able to weather a 38-point outburst from Rubio as five American players notched double-digits in scoring, lead by former Warrior Kevin Durant’s 29 in 31 minutes of play. Green added four points and two steals.

Through his four games in the Olympics, Green remains perfect in his shooting, having gone 7-for-7 on field goals (including 3-for-3 from beyond the arc) and 2-for-2 on free throws. He has added 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a steal per contest.

Draymond has taken seven shots so far in Tokyo.



Draymond has made seven shots so far in Tokyo.#TokyoOlympics || https://t.co/Jdmtm9kXHF pic.twitter.com/7tHmyTQaPK — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 3, 2021

Team USA is now set for a semi-finals showdown against the Australian national team, which is ranked third in the world behind USA and Spain. The Aussie team is led by NBA guard Patty Mills, who has had the hot hand through the Olympics, averaging 20.8 points on 41.7 percent shooting from 3-point range.

While Green and Kerr advanced out of the quarterfinals, Nico Mannion and Team Italy fell to France 84-75 in their matchup. Though that brings his quest for an Olympic medal to an end, Mannion had himself a strong showing in his first Olympics. The NBA rookie was second on his team in scoring with 12.5 points while leading the squad with 4.5 assists through all four of their contests in the summer games.

Be sure to grab a nap or coffee before rooting on Green, Coach Kerr and the rest of Team USA through more late-night hoops on Wednesday.