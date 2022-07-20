Klay Thompson Grants NBA Dream In ESPN's ‘My Wish’ Series

Sometimes, dreams do come true.

Together with the Make-A-Wish foundation, ESPN recently released their My Wish series, with Warriors’ very own Klay Thompson as one of the featured athletes in this year’s inspirational series.

The My Wish series, airing on SportsCenter, features world class athletes, global superstars, and championship teams granting once in a lifetime experiences to children facing critical illness who have demonstrated strength and resilience despite difficult challenges.

In the heartfelt segment, Thompson meets 15-year-old Joseph Tagaban from Petersburg, Alaska. In January 2021, Tagaban was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a rare form of leukemia rarely found in children. After nine months of enduring a series of treatments, the teen returned back to his hometown and expressed his interest in meeting the four-time NBA champion.

And his wish was granted.

After nine months of treatment for a rare form of cancer, Joseph Tagaban knew what he wanted for his wish: to meet @KlayThompson.



The @Warriors' star made that wish come true as Klay gave Joseph an unforgettable day@MakeAWish | @MakeAWishAKWA pic.twitter.com/cmrSTqOgWS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 20, 2022

The feature, narrated by Emmy-award winning reporter Chris Connelly, spotlights the entirety of the experience from the duo shooting around together on the court to concluding the day with a scoop of ice cream.

Tagaban and his family traveled from the Pacific Northwest to the Golden State, where he met the four-time NBA champion at a gym in Southern California. Soon after meeting, the pair took to the court where Thompson taught the teen how to “shoot like water.”

Following their shootaround session, the duo watched highlights together, with the teen proudly showing the five-time NBA All-Star a highlight play of his own. Thompson also signed Tagaban’s new No. 11 jersey and gifted the teen a special piece of memorabilia signed by the late Kobe Bryant, a gift Thompson received from Bryant when the young guard was 15-years-old.

Along with Thompson, the 2022 My Wish series includes segments with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s New York Giants and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves and their third baseman Austin Riley.

Though they’ve walked very different paths, in many ways, Thompson and Tagaban have a lot in common, with the each facing significant setbacks that catapulted incredible comebacks and inspired many others along the way.