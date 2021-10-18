Ten Reasons To Get Excited for Warriors’ 2021-22 Season

The Warriors 2021-22 season is right around the corner and there’s no doubt it’s going to be an exciting season. Following a 5-0 exhibition display, the Dubs will tip off the 2021-22 campaign on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday (7 p.m.).

Here are the top 10 reasons to get excited for the squad this season.

NBA 75: Celebrating 75 Years of Basketball

This season marks the NBA’s 75th anniversary, commemorated as “NBA 75.” The NBA 75 landmark season will pay tribute to transcendent players, spotlight extraordinary team moments, and celebrate generations of basketball fans around the world. In conjunction with the anniversary campaign, the NBA will also announce a 75th Anniversary Team showcasing the 75 greatest players in league history on Oct. 19-21 (3 p.m.) on TNT and ESPN.

The Warriors, along with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, are one of three charter members of the NBA still in existence. Over 75 years, the Warriors have been one of the most successful organizations in the history of the league, winning six NBA championships, producing 27 Hall of Famers and establishing several all-time NBA records, both individual and team.

Stephen Curry's Pursuit to Become All-Time Three-Point Leader

Stephen Curry is on the brim of making history once again, seeking to become the NBA’s all-time three-point leader. On Jan. 23, 2021, Curry (2,832) passed Reggie Miller (2,560) for sole possession of second place on the NBA all-time 3-pointers made list, and he now trails only Ray Allen (2,973) for the top spot as Splash King.

Curry’s consistency is unmatched, with the two-time MVP becoming the first player in NBA history to have eight seasons with 200 or more 3-pointers. He starts the season 141 treys behind Allen’s all-time record.

Klay Thompson Back On The Court

Warriors guard Klay Thompson has not played in a NBA game since tearing his ACL on June 13, 2019, in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals, followed by a subsequent Achilles tear suffered last fall that kept him out of last season as well. And while Dub Nation eagerly awaits the return of the three-time NBA Champion sometime during the 2021-22 season, the guard has continued to stay close to the squad and has taken part in some no-contact portions of team practice.

“Oh, feels so good to put this jersey on and it feels great to be on the court. Even better to be on the court. It's all incredible, absolutely incredible…I always love the Warriors,” Thompson shared at Warriors Media Day.

Fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry also shared the excitement of Thompson’s anticipated return, emphasizing, “It’s going to be beautiful basketball. It’s going to be emotional for sure…I’m excited that it’s as close as it’s ever been. I know the crowd is going to show him so much love that he deserves, I’m sure it’s going to be amazing.”

Jordan Poole’s Third-Year Ascension

Jordan Poole put on quite a performance in the exhibition season, averaging 21.8 points per game, shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range. Poole scored at least 16 points in each of the five preseason games, including a game-high 30 points at the preseason opener in Portland on October 4. Last season, Poole recorded nine 20-point games, including a career-high 38-point effort vs. New Orleans in May.

Andre Iguodala’s Return

After two seasons with the Miami Heat, NBA veteran Andrew Iguodala returns to the Warriors for the 2021-22 campaign. Iguodala helped the Dubs reach five consecutive NBA Finals, winning three of them, as well as earning a Finals MVP award in 2015. Iguodala’s experience and leadership is unparalleled, with the veteran swingman making postseason appearances in his last 11 seasons.

“With Andre (Iguodala), it goes far beyond points and scoring, and even what you see defensively,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared during the team’s training camp. “It’s about the leadership, the mentoring, the being in the right spot at the right time. And given the goal of what we’re trying to do with the development of young players and winning games, I can’t think of a better player to have on our team who can help us do both. I could not be more excited that Andre’s back.”

Averaging 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists over four games played in the exhibition season, Iguodala continues to make an impact on and off the court.

Dubs Rookie Development

The Warriors selected Jonathan Kuminga (G League Ignite) with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and Moses Moody from University of Arkansas with the 14th overall selection. Following his stint with the G League Ignite, Kuminga joined the Warriors in Summer League and preseason, averaging 4.0 points over two exhibition games.

Moody, who has averaged 5.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in five preseason games played, earned collegiate recognitions as 2020-21 All-SEC First Team and was named 2020-21 SEC Rookie of the Year and to the 2020-21 SEC All-Freshman Team, becoming the first-ever Warriors draftee selected from Arkansas.

With both players having strong showings in Summer League and preseason, there is a lot to look forward to in the Warriors’ young talent.

Warriors New Roster Additions

The Warriors welcomed a number of new faces in the offseason, signing free agents Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr. and Chris Chiozza. (Two-Way). Bjelica split last season between the Sacramento Kings and the Miami Heat, where he averaged 6.5 points in s in 16.1 minutes per game. In his exhibition season with the Warriors, the Serbian big man has averaged 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists, adding depth and 3-point shooting to the Dubs’ frontcourt.

Porter has had stints with Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards, becoming the first player in Wizards history to record back-to-back games with six 3-pointers (2017). This preseason, Porter has averaged 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 55.2 percent on 3-pointers. Chiozza, signed by the Warriors on a two-way contract, appeared in 40 games with the Brooklyn Nets last season and averaged 4.0 points with the Dubs in preseason.

Full Squad Take The Floor

There’s no specified date of Klay Thompson’s return to game action, but whenever it is, it will mark the first time the club is at full strength, barring any other injuries, in over two years. While health is critical to any team’s success, it will be paramount for a Warriors team that has been without one of the franchise’s cornerstones for two seasons. Having Thompson, as well as James Wiseman, in action will help the Dubs maximize their potential on both sides of the floor.

Warriors Origins On-Court Debut at Home Opener

The Warriors will unveil their Warriors Origins jersey, presented by Rakuten, which will serve as the team’s 2021-22 Classic Edition uniform at the home opener on Oct. 21. The Warriors Origins jersey is a modern-era spin on the team’s 1961-62 road uniform, the 16th and final season that the team played in Philadelphia prior to the team’s move to the West Coast the following season.

Only three franchises can trace their roots to those early days of the NBA: the Warriors, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. Each of the three clubs, along with the NBA, celebrate their 75th season in existence this season.

In addition to sporting their Warriors Origins jerseys, the team has released an accompanying court featuring the 75th anniversary logo at center court. All fans in attendance at the home opener at Chase Center on Oct. 21 will receive a 75th Anniversary t-shirt, courtesy of Chase.

Dub Nation Returns to Chase Center in Full Capacity

After having limited or no crowds attending games last season, Chase Center will be able to host capacity crowds at Chase Center this season. Prioritizing public health and safety and in accordance with a San Francisco mandate, fans ages 12 and older are required to show proof of full vaccination to enter Chase Center, while fans ages 2 through 11 will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Adults heading to Chase Center are encouraged to download the free CLEAR app and utilize the Health Pass feature, as it’s the most seamless and quickest way to enter Chase Center.

- Chase Center Fan Safety Guide

- What to Know if Bringing Kids to Chase Center

- Using the Clear App

From a major NBA record to the donning of new threads to the team playing at full strength for the first time in over two years, there is much to look forward to in the Warriors’ 2021-22 campaign, slated to tipoff on Oct. 19 (7 p.m.).