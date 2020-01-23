This Date in Warriors History: Klay's 37-Point Quarter

The number 37 will forever be synonymous with Klay Thompson, because on this date – January 23 – in 2015 the Warriors guard set an NBA record for points in a quarter with 37 in the third period of a 126-101 win over the Sacramento Kings at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

After going 3-for-9 from the floor, and 2-for-5 on 3-pointers, in the first half, Thompson, the 24-year-old guard who was three weeks shy of playing in his first All-Star Game, sent the home crowd into a frenzy with a legendary performance. The scoring binge started over two minutes into the third period, when he drove from the right wing to the left side of the key, spinning into a 12-foot jumper that put the Dubs ahead 60-58. The fourth-year pro registered a steal about a minute later, igniting a fast break that he finished with a pull-up 3-pointer. And from that point on, Thompson absolutely owned the quarter.

Thompson’s 37 points in the quarter came on a perfect 13-for-13 from the field, including 9-for-9 on 3-pointers. Those nine 3-pointers in a quarter were an NBA record that still stands, and the 13 field goals tied a league record.

“I was just trying to shoot until I miss,” Thompson told Warriors radio broadcaster Tim Roye after the game. “Honestly, I took like four heat checks, but they just kept going in.”

Thompson scored 37 of the Warriors’ 41 points in the quarter, while the Kings were held to 22 over that stretch. Over the final 3:03 of the quarter, Thompson, who finished the night with what was then a career-high 52 points despite sitting out the last nine and a half minutes of the game, out-scored Sacramento 18-3.

“I don’t know what to tell you. I just got into a zone and it was the best zone I’ve ever been in,” he said.