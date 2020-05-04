On This Date In Warriors History: Stephen Curry Named 2014-15 NBA Most Valuable Player

On May 4, 2015, Stephen Curry was named the 2014-15 NBA Most Valuable Player, becoming the second player in Warriors history to be named MVP — and the first in the team’s West Coast Era (since 1962-63) — joining Wilt Chamberlain, who earned the honor as a rookie in 1959-60.

Curry led the Warriors to a then franchise-record and NBA-best 67 wins in 2014-15 (67-15, .817) and helped the Warriors capture their first Pacific Division title since 1975-76. In 80 games (all starts), the guard posted averages of 23.8 points (sixth in the NBA), 7.7 assists (sixth), 4.3 rebounds and 2.04 steals (fourth) in 32.7 minutes.