On This Date in Warriors History: 75th Anniversary of First Warriors Game

On Nov. 7, 1946, the Philadelphia Warriors played their first game in franchise history, defeating the Pittsburgh Ironmen in a 81-75 victory, in front of a crowd of 4,185 fans in Philadelphia.

Led by Head Coach Eddie Gottlieb, Warriors forward Joe Fulks recorded a game-high 25 points while guard George Senesky posted 12 points in the team’s win. Fulks averaged a team-high 23.1 points over the course of the season, and was named to the All-BAA First Team (1947).

The Philadelphia Warriors (of the Basketball Association of America) ended the 1946-47 season with a 35-25 record, finishing second in the BAA's Eastern Division and compiling a postseason mark of 8-2. Though the Philadelphia Warriors were not the Eastern Division champions, the team advanced to the championship round by winning a four-team playoff among the Eastern and Western Division runners-up.

The Philadelphia Warriors ultimately won their first championship title that season, defeating the Chicago Stags 4-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The Warriors made their way West at the start of their 1962-63 campaign, playing their first nine Bay Area seasons in San Francisco.

Since tipping off their first game 75 years ago, the Warriors have remained one of only three franchises in the NBA that can claim to have been around for the entirety of the league’s history.